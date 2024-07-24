Watch Now
'We address things preventatively' | New health and wellness center aims to help first responders

A new Loveland-Symmes Fire Department Health and Wellness Center is serving local firefighter paramedics to help ensure that those who serve are at their best.
Posted at 5:24 PM, Jul 24, 2024

LOVELAND, Ohio — First responders often see some of the worst that society has to offer, while making stressful, life and death decisions.

That is why the new Loveland-Symmes Fire Department Health and Wellness Center is serving local firefighter paramedics to help ensure that those who serve are at their best

Deputy Chief Bruce Hawk, of the Loveland-Symmes Fire Department (LSFD) showed me around the facility.

"Now in this space…we've created spaces where they can do hearing and vision tests, ultrasounds of all their organs, they can do cardiac stress tests down here, they have a mobile x-ray,” explained Hawk.

The center pushes first responders to their limits physically, but also mentally.

Dr. Alana Brunacini, a doctor of behavioral health with LSFD said a major part of her work is having first responders recognize the abnormality of their jobs.

"What we do is we normalize, kind of their bubble, like this is your job it's normal for you to see not normal things,” said Dr. Brunacini.

Dr. Brunacini has been with LSFD for around 3 years, she told WCPO 9 their continued focus on mental and physical health leads to fewer staff crises in the long-run.

"Compared to other departments, they're not, they're doing great, and so we don't do a lot of crisis intervention because we address things preventatively,” stated Dr. Brunacini. “So because we know ‘hey that was a critical incident, maybe we should get ahead of it.’ They're all doing great, this is a very psychologically healthy department."

The new facility is funded through state and federal grants, providing the gym and physical test equipment as well as aspects of the mental health resources provided.

The grants total $533,725.88. With $441,725.88 from a federal FEMA grant, and $92,000 from a state grant.

All physical health physicians and resources are provided through Frontline Mobile Heath, which is also funded through grant dollars.

Hawk said having all health resources in one building is fundamental to the ongoing success of the program.

"The health and wellness of our firefighters is our top priority, and the physical, mental, and behavioral health is what allows them to provide that service for the community,” explained Hawk.

Dr. Brunacini said the key to providing the best service to the community, is the overall health of the first responders.

"It's really a snowball of positive outcomes from having your public safety folks be really well, it impacts the community in a ripple effect,” said Dr. Brunacini.

Throughout the week around 100 firefighter paramedics with LSFD will receive their complete mental and physical health screenings.

If there are any issues physically or mentally with any first responders, the medical team on site will determine the best course of action to help.

