Warren County program helps students train to become 911 dispatchers

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A new 911 simulator at the Warren County Career Center is helping to provide solutions for students looking to join the workforce.

Abby Trusty is one of the students in a criminal justice program at the career center, noting she chose the program because she wants to make a difference.

She and many other students are hoping to become police officers, but in Ohio, you have to be 21. The new 911 simulator is helping to give these students a criminal justice career option while they wait to be eligible for the police academy.

A student or the instructor will choose a scenario for the simulator and make the call. Then, a student like Trusty will answer and practice asking questions and putting the right information into the system to help first responders.

“Some of the calls are very stressful, like sometimes you don’t know exactly what to say on the spot," Trusty said.

She said running these practice scenarios and getting feedback from those working in the field helps her feel more prepared. Those giving feedback said the program will help the field, too.

“It’s going to drastically determine the turnover rate," said Keith Phillips, communications supervisor for the Lebanon Police Department

Those in the field say it's facing a worker shortage.

“We’re having a hard time finding people who are wanting to work and not only wanting to work but have the ability to handle the traumatic types of calls that we take on a regular basis," said Samantha Hall, the dispatch/911 training coordinator for Warren County Emergency Services.

Hall said in Warren County they're down four employees, causing those who are employed there to work 16-hour shifts at times. But for all of the challenges, Hall said there are some big benefits.

“It’s incredible the impact that you have on people’s lives every single day," Hall said.

It's what interested Trusty in criminal justice in the first place. And after getting this practice in the simulator, she feels sure this field is for her.