Victims compensation: Advocates encourage victims of violent crimes to apply for state financial aid

CINCINNATI — Advocates and victims of violent crimes filled the hall inside the Holloman Center for Social Justice.

National and local nonprofits brought the community together Tuesday to learn about Victims Compensation, a financial aid program in every state.

In Ohio, someone can apply through the Attorney General's Office. But according to Sheila Nared, director of the Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses Trauma Recovery Center, most people don't even know it's an option.

“One of the biggest things is to be educated that victim compensation is available," Nared said.

Aswad Thomas, the national director of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice (CSJJ), told us he's traveling to cities across the country to educate the public on the resources available to violence victims.

"Most victims don't have a place to go to get wrap-around victim services," Thomas said.

WATCH: How victims of violent crimes can receive state aid

Crime victims gain resources for aid, victim compensation

Several victims who spoke during Tuesday's meeting said they did try to go through the application, and were either denied or struggled with the lengthy process.

"If y'all know how much time and paperwork you had to keep repeatedly sending in the same thing, 'Oh this date's not right on here, you got to go get it fixed.' It's a lot of work and I thank you for that work," said a member of the audience.

Attendees shared their stories of struggling through gun violence, domestic violence and sexual assault.

Victims included Elizabeth Allen, the mother of Demikeo Allen, who was shot and killed in Cincinnati in September 2017. Allen's story, even seven years later, is that of pain but also gratitude to the community that rallied around her.

Thomas told us his nonprofit has advocated to Ohio legislators, leading to changes within the Victims Compensation program.

"We extended the time limit to three years for victims to apply in the State of Ohio," Thomas said. "Someone’s past criminal conviction does not provide them a barrier to accessing the programs."

WCPO 9 News Advocacy changes to Victims Compensation that CSJJ helped bring in Ohio

MycKa-Lia Carter interned with the Cincinnati Police Department, assisting with victims of violent crimes, using her past experiences of being a victim herself to advocate for others.

"My past experience with having to fill out the application gave me an advantage in a way of helping out the clients and helping them fill out the applications as well," Carter.

As the room gathered for a group picture, they let out a rallying cry as one voice.

"When survivors speak, change happens," they yelled.