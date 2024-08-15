Upcoming freshman at Cincinnati State getting the chance to make her dreams come true with a local scholarship

CINCINNATI — Adrianna Jackson or "Andie" as she likes to go by, a Colorado native turned Williamsburg, Ohio resident, is getting ready to head to the classroom at Cincinnati State.

“I’m so nervous!" said Jackson, when asked about her upcoming first day of school.

Jackson has been diagnosed with epilepsy, something she said began during her junior year of high school.

Jackson can picture the first time she ever had a seizure, “I remember completely falling out of my chair…and then waking up”.

Her father told WCPO that at first, she hid her condition from her family. Epilepsy had previously taken a massive toll in their house years before.

“She was afraid to tell us and that’s probably because of her sister. We lost her sister when she was eight, eight and half to epilepsy. She had a seizure one night and didn’t wake up," said Andie's father, Ryan Fleming.

Andie Jackson Andie Jackson and her sister Payaton, who died from a seizure at 8 years old



Jackson said that seizures started around the time she was wresting in high school, an activity that she said may have contributed to her condition.

She said she had a great friend group in high school, but the illness made learning much harder.

“I was missing school a lot because I was having seizure. I had just gotten my first seizure med, which made me sick for two weeks," she said.

After graduation in 2022, Jackson moved out and began working, and said she didn't feel that the college track was for her, along with how expensive higher education is.

But, by the help of her mother and the Charles L. Shor Epilepsy Opportunity Fund Scholarship, she made the decision to apply for the financial aid, that is specific to people with her condition.

“We want there to be no barrier to entry for somebody living with epilepsy, to pursue whatever may be of interest to them," said Gerry Otto President & Board Trustee from the scholarship fund.

The scholarship, is named and led by Bond Hill native Charles Shor, has more than 30 students being supported during the Fall 2024 semester. Otto said that each student receives thousands of dollars in funds. They can be used towards college or university, but also if the student wants to attend a trade school.

Shor, who was diagnosed with epilepsy at age 25, said his goal is to be a helping hand to those like him.

"So we want people to know that if they have an illness, there's no reason why we can't be successful," said Shor.

The scholarship fund is now accepting applications for their Spring 2025 semester, any interested students can begin there application here.

Now, after being awarded the scholarship, Andie Jackson will be studying early education, and getting closer and closer to hear dreams.

"Having epilepsy is the reason my dreams came true. Like that’s crazy to say right? Nobody would believe that kind of thing," she said