University of Cincinnati upgrades 911 system to improve response times

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati announced upgrades to its 911 system Friday, which public safety officials say will lead to faster response times.

“There’s nothing like having realtime data, realtime information," said UC Chief of Police Eliot Isaac.

This is what these upgrades give dispatchers: realtime data and information.

When someone on UC's campus calls 911, it goes to the City of Cincinnati's Emergency Communications Center, then dispatchers there transfer the call to UC dispatchers, UC Public Safety officials said.

They said UC dispatchers used to have to ask for the caller's name, phone number and location. Now, that information shows up automatically in their computer system.

"If there's an active emergency on campus, our call-takers can stay on the line with that individual and we can have our safety team and our officers respond as quickly as possible," Isaac said.

He said these dispatchers can also receive texts to 911 now.

It's all part of a larger infrastructure upgrade project happening at UC.

“In order to be a modern campus we need to modernize our infrastructure and technology," said ​Bharath Prabhakaran, UC vice president and chief digital officer.

This includes network upgrades, according to Prabhakaran.

Plus, UC has been renovating some existing dorms and has announced plans to build more on campus housing.

