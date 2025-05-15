UC Health's Stop the Bleed training teaches life-saving techniques amid Cincinnati's efforts to curb violence

CINCINNATI — A life can be saved in a matter of seconds with the application of a tourniquet, and that's exactly what UC Health's Stop the Bleed training aims to teach. Thousands have been trained on how to apply pressure to victims of gunshot wounds and stabbings.

"It's important because the reality is blood loss is actually the leading cause of death from preventable injury," said Regina Menninger, trauma prevention and outreach coordinator at UC Health.

WATCH: Meninninger explains how she's been a registered nurse for over 20 years, spending most of her time in the trauma unit and now she's teaching others how to stop the bleed.

UC Health's 'Stop the Bleed' program trains people to save lives

"You just never know what can happen," Menninger said.

Last year, UC Health partnered with Cincinnati Public Schools to provide training for over 5,000 high school juniors and seniors.

This free training is particularly important as the city works to prevent summer violence.

On Wednesday, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge reported that this May has seen the lowest shooting numbers in the city since 2010.

Theetge said while the city's shootings have decreased over the last 15 years, maintaining this trend requires a community effort.

"Whether it's reporting suspicious activity, securing firearms properly or redirecting youth to positive outlets," Theetge said.

Menninger highlighted how Stop the Bleed training equips good Samaritans with the skills to save lives.

"Just recognizing that there is an emergency and making sure they call 911 to get help," Menninger said.

She said that applying firm pressure on a wound can be highly effective in controlling bleeding.

Class attendees learn key techniques, such as how to pack a wound, which significantly increases a victim's chances of survival.

Menninger said this is a good time for everyone to get the training.

"If you're the one that witnesses it or maybe you were even involved in it you could help save someone's life," Menninger said. "We want you to know what to do and we want you to feel empowered to do so."

