Tri-State nonprofit addresses teen suicide with student-led production focusing on help, hope

MASON, Ohio — A local nonprofit is helping teens grapple with the challenges of mental health and suicide through powerful performances.

"Suicide is the permanent solution to a temporary problem," said Terri Hopton, director of the student-led production, "Dead Serious About Life." "If I could say something to every teenager out there, it's like, hold on, stick around, it will get better."

"Dead Serious About Life" is a play written to appeal to teenagers about real-life issues like abortion, alcohol, bullying, drugs, suicide and other topics that aren't often discussed.

For 36 years, Hopton has dedicated herself to addressing this critical issue through her engaging performances.

"You meet all of these characters at the party and their struggles and what they're thinking about things, and their reasoning behind everything, and then one of the characters decides he's had enough and he kills himself at the party," Hopton said.

While suicide is the leading cause of death for Ohioians ages 10 to 14, Hopton noted it's a taboo topic — "It's about time we start talking about it."

The impact of this message resonates with a group of high school students from Cincinnati and surrounding areas who perform across the U.S. Many of these young individuals have encountered the effects of mental health struggles firsthand.

Students share how "Dead Serious About Life" became a solution to their problems:

Bella Peacock, one of the students involved, shared her personal experience.

"I had a lot of that bad stuff happen in my childhood, and I didn't have stability ... really nice, like having them in there, and I made a lot of friends in here — good, true friends,” she said.

Donnie Hatmaker, a returning student in the production, said the production is a great way to help others.

The group has performed this production for more than 150,000 people and counseled over 10,000 young adults following their performance. At the end, there's a breakout session where members of the cast embrace audience members impacted by the production.

"One of our parents who was working the merchandise case, pulls a loaded gun out of her purse, set it down in front of this parent, and said, 'Thank you. I won't be needing this anymore,'" said Hopton. "Like countless emails from kids, 'I was going to kill myself. I had 24 suicide notes written, and I saw your show tonight, and it just gave me hope and made me realize that I don't want to do that.'"

Tristan Peacock, another participant, noted the shifting perception surrounding mental health discussions.

"I think it's becoming less of a taboo topic and more of a genuine problem that needs to be addressed," Peacock said.

You can see the "Dead Serious About Life" play on the following dates:



Saturday, April 12 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 13 @ 3 p.m. at Milford High School in Milford, Ohio

Saturday, April 26 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 27 @ 3:30 p.m. at Grant County High School in Dry Ridge, Kentucky

If you or someone you love needs help, you can speak to someone today by dialing the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

