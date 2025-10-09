Families of homicide victims urge change to aid grieving loved ones left behind

CINCINNATI — Nearly a year ago, the Cincinnati Police Department announced the formation of a new task force aimed at addressing unsolved homicide cases. Police leaders pledged that no case, whether weeks, months, or decades old, would be forgotten.

Still, for families of homicide victims, many say the support they receive after tragedy strikes is minimal and short-lived.

“My son was murdered in 2007, and at the time it took two weeks before I received any information about what happened to him, but nobody ever called me,” said Hope Dudley.

Dudley, Founder and CEO of 'UCanSpeakForMe', said her main source of comfort came from those close to her.

“I received support from families and friends that were actually my support,” said Dudley.

Her grief spurred action.

Dudley said her goal is to assist families with information and media support after the crime. She hands out flyers, victim-focused playing cards, posters and bookmarks advising families of where to go for additional help and advice.

"Parents of Murdered Children created cards that have a murder wall that travels all over the United States. It's an excellent support group. It's several other support groups; the Compassionate Friends is another one," said Dudley. "When you come to our support group, we're looking to solve cases. We're looking to help you put information out on your loved ones."

WATCH: Families of homicide victims in Cincinnati say they lack critical support after tragedy

Families of victims of unsolved homicide cases are helping each other navigate grief

In partnership with CrimeStoppers and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC), UCanSpeakForMe has placed dozens of posters within Ohio’s prisons in hopes of receiving more information that could lead to answers for thousands of cold cases.

Dudley created Ohio cold case playing cards to help generate tips about unsolved killings. However, nearly 18 years later, she is still waiting for answers about her son’s death.

“I’ve learned that my children suffer more than I did because you have a closer relationship with your siblings,” Dudley said.

Retired Cincinnati police officer Andre Ewing said he has seen firsthand how homicide victim families struggle to find lasting help.

"This needs to change immediately because you have what they call DIVERT, and that's the Domestic Violence Enhanced Response Team, and on any domestic violence or sexual assault, they are there immediately," Ewing said."They are dispatched and called by the police officer themselves, and they have a police radio. Why isn't this the same type of concern and care for victims of homicide?"

According to city crime data, there have been more than 23,000 crime victims reported this year and 57.6% percent of those victims are Black. Ewing said those impacted are often provided a booklet or referred to the Victims Assistance Liaison Unit, but little follow-up occurs.

"There are a lot of homicides in the African American community. Until the community comes together and pushes the agenda, presents an act that families will be comforted immediately after this process, this needs to change immediately," said Ewing.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s cold case task force was established in October of last year with a promise to re-examine older homicide cases and provide updates where possible. While the effort has renewed investigative focus, families say emotional and practical support during the process has not kept pace.

"Invite some of these outside people with information that can help us update some of our database, because my son's information was not put in the system until ten years later, which is ridiculous," Dudley said.

If you know of an organization offering support to families of murder victims or are looking for that kind of help yourself, you can send me an email at DeJah.Gross @wcpo.com