Travel experts share how to handle the unexpected when flying this holiday season

CINCINNATI — Millions of people will be flying over the next two weeks, according to AAA.

Things don't always go as planned with flights though, so we talked with the experts to find out your rights as passengers and how to navigate unexpected delays and cancellations.

Dan Howell started his own travel agency and his advice is to act fast if your flight is delayed or canceled.

He said if this happens before you get to the airport, call the airline immediately to get re-booked.

His advice is a bit different if you're already at the airport when the delay or cancellation is announced.

"You run up to that counter as fast as you can and you get on your phone and whoever, wherever you end up getting to first, either one can do," he said.

There isn't a universal policy or solution to canceled or delayed flights, though.

"Every airline is different and they're going to handle a situation differently. Most airlines are going to try to get you booked to your destination as soon as possible," said AAA travel agent Cacki Jones.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, every domestic airline has committed to get passenger re-booked on a flight to their destination on that same airline at no additional cost, in the event of a controllable cancellation or delay.

Other amenities offered and policies differ from airline to airline. So both Travel agents WCPO 9 talked with said it's important to know your airlines policies.

The Department of Transportation has a customer service dashboard, showing the policies for each airline regarding cancellations and delays.

This doesn't cover everything, though.

The Department of Transportation said airlines are not required to compensate passengers for delays or cancellations and not all airlines offer hotel vouchers.

This is where travel insurance comes in — something both travel agents recommend.

"It would cover everything that the airline doesn't," Howell said.

He said even if you've already booked your plane ticket it's not too late to add insurance either through your airline or with the help of a travel agent.