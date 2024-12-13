'This may be the only gift they receive'| Teacher's annual campaign brightens students' holidays

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati teacher is dedicated to ensuring that students receive gifts this holiday season.

Jenn Rockel, a speech-language pathologist at Ethel M. Taylor Academy in Millvale, creates a GoFundMe campaign each year to provide gifts for students who would otherwise go without during the holidays.

"We've raised more and more. We've collected more and more donations so that they are able to have the experiences something that all elementary-age students should be able to have," said Rockel.

This year, she adopted two fourth-grade classes. Her goal is to reach $3,000 to buy each student a toy from their wishlist before winter break.

"My goal was $1,000, we hit that on the first day, upped it to $2,000, we surpassed that. So now I'm gonna up it to $3,000 and see if we can hit that goal," she said.

According to Rockel, most of the students at the school receive free meals and about 20% are experiencing homelessness. Students asked for warm clothing, coats, hats, boats, and items for their parents and siblings.

"We also have an Amazon wish list, where, if people choose to buy items off the wish list, they get directly shipped here, and they are items that the kids need," said Rockel.

Another reason Rockel started the campaign is to spread awareness about the school and welcome new partners for more resources and opportunities for the children.

She also reached out to former Bengals player, DJ Reader and his foundation "A Son Never Forgets." They provide toiletries, laundry detergent, and other items that students will need at home.

"I've always wanted to be in a school like this, and, you know, I've been here for ten years, I wouldn't want to be anywhere else to students here, amazing. The families are amazing. And they just deserve everything that we can bring to them," said Rockel.