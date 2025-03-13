'This is our home' | Residents in Florence push for change as thousands drive through neighborhood daily

FLORENCE, Ky. — A trip through the Orleans neighborhood, just off Longbranch Road in Boone County, is short. You'll pass by a clubhouse, go through a roundabout and end up on Old Union Road.

What the street and surrounding neighborhood lack in distance, it makes up for in congestion.

According to the City of Florence, approximately 3,000 cars pass through Orleans Boulevard in each direction daily. The city told WCPO that the peak hours are 7-8 a.m. and 5-6 p.m. During those two hours, about 300 cars pass through the street.

It's a problem that resident Trevor Nelson said has only gotten worse.

"I started noticing it as soon as I moved in," said Nelson. "It's progressively gotten worse every single year."

Nelson said it's not just traffic, but consistent driving above the speed limit.

Nelson told WCPO 9 News he's seen crashes lead to damaged mailboxes, destroyed street signs and close calls with pedestrians.

"With my own eyes, I've just seen a lot of really close calls with cars almost hitting people in the roundabout," Nelson said.

Nelson said he met with his Home Owner's Association, representatives from Florence and Boone County officials.

Nelson gathered a group of his neighbors to take their concerns directly to the Boone County Fiscal Court.

One by one, residents told the commissioners the scares they see on the roads, including traffic, speeding and careless drivers.

"Our mailbox has been hit dozens of times," said one neighbor.

"The traffic is horrendous, especially in Little Orleans," said another.

Little Orleans is what neighbors call the shorter area of Orleans Boulevard, which connects Old Union Road.

During the March 11 fiscal court meeting, Nelson pitched a possible solution to the commissioners. He said he hopes the county can somehow find a way to connect Longbranch Road to State Route 42 through a green space area.

According to Nelson and local leaders, the neighborhood raises a specific issue. Orleans Boulevard is in Florence, while Longbranch Road is in an unincorporated area of Boone County. So collaboration between the municipalities would be necessary if major changes were made.

We spoke with Boone County Commissioner Chet Hand and asked if such a proposal was possible.

"I think it's totally feasible and I really like the way it looks drawn out on a map," Hand said. "You know, the problem when you start doing things like that is land acquisitions and stuff like that and impact of private property owners."

Hand told us the county is a long time away from any major changes going into effect and extensive studies and research would have to be done.

On April 22, there will be a meeting to discuss the Boone County Transportation Plan. Residents are invited to attend and share their concerns.

In the short term, the City of Florence told WCPO it is collaborating with the county to incorporate improvements. Florence Public Services Director Eric Hall said the city is "in the process of purchasing and installing digital signage to make drivers more aware of their speeds while navigating through this neighborhood."

Florence police have been patrolling the area frequently, according to Hall.

Hand told us he's heard numerous reports of speeding and heavy traffic from the residents in the neighborhood. He said he's grateful the neighbors made sure their concerns are heard.

"It's best if you don't like something, step up and say something," Hand said. "Bring it up to the city, bring it up to the county. We may not have something we can do in the short term, at least it's putting it on our radar."

For residents like Nelson, it's all about keeping the place they call home safe.

"I know this seems like it's just a pass-through street to a lot of people, but this is our home where a lot of us live, this is where our kids live," said Nelson.