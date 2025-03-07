'This is a win' | Xavier Montessori Lab School partners with CPS after university eliminated lab model

CINCINNATI — The Xavier Montessori Lab School has secured a new home at Bramble Nature Campus after the announcement of its closure in November. Xavier University announced its decision to move from the Montessori lab model and transition to an "innovative" laboratory model.

In response to the closure, parents like Marta Hyland and Heather McCarren quickly began looking for solutions. Working with Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS), they discovered a viable option to keep the school alive and well.

“We met four times to walk through what that would look like. We were sure we wanted to lease a place to take our school and put it somewhere else,” said McCarren, XUMLS parent.

Initially, the group had aspirations of creating an entirely new school. However, after community meetings and collaboration with CPS, parents felt that relocating to Bramble was an ideal fit for their needs.

Watch parents tour Bramble Nature Campus:

After university eliminated Montessori mode, this school forged a new partnership to solve the issue

“Although it wasn't insurmountable, it felt like a very big lift for us. Not that we couldn't have done it, but then when this option became available, it was like they have all the puzzle pieces in place for us, and they're welcoming us and encouraging us,” said Hyland, XUMLS PTO Chair. “We would be doing a disservice to not explore that option.”

When Xavier University announced changes to the school, parents said it not only removed the Montessori program but got rid of seventh and eighth grades. Currently, 80% of the Xavier Montessori Lab School students are enrolled at Bramble, which will serve pre-K through eight grade.

“We really feel like a community, and that never became more clear than it did on Nov. 13 when everyone came together and said yes, we would like to land together,” Hyland said.

CPS Superintendent Shauna Murphy acknowledged the significance of the move in a statement, emphasizing the importance of Montessori education.

“We are thrilled to welcome these families into Cincinnati Public Schools,” Murphy said. “Montessori education has been a cornerstone of CPS for 50 years, and this new pre-K-8 lab school at Bramble will ensure that students continue to thrive in an authentic, student-centered learning environment. This is a win for our students, families and the broader community.”

The transition to Bramble will provide Montessori Lab students with improved resources that include nature scapes, communal lunch experiences featuring hot meals, a stage and a gym —enhancing their learning environment substantially.

“We got a chance to teach our children that problems don't define us — how we react defines us — and that we were able to find a solution, and that has been a very satisfying experience,” said McCarren.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.