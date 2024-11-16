'Unfortunate and disappointing' | Parents react as Xavier University phases out Montessori Lab School

CINCINNATI — Big changes are coming to Xavier University after the school announced it will be transitioning its Montessori Lab School (XUMLS) to an "innovative" laboratory model.

The change will go into effect for the 2025-26 school year. University officials say the change aligns with Xavier's Jesuit Catholic mission while strengthening the Lab School's integration with the university's academic programs.

Despite school officials stating excitement for the new approach, parents and teachers tell WCPO they are disappointed and state that these changes will hurt the academic foundation.

"We have families from all over the city, all over the region, from different ethnic backgrounds, and religious backgrounds, it's it's such a warm and inviting place where people feel comfortable. I think that's what makes it special," said Marta Hyland, XUMLS parent.

Xavier used Saint Columbkille Partnership School, the lab school for Boston College, and Falk Laboratory School at the University of Pittsburgh as models for the reimagined Lab School. The university said the move will enhance education and financial stability.

"Teaching methods will combine innovation with evidence-informed practices to ensure rigor and spark children's curiosity," the university said. "The strong relationship with the University faculty means access to a depth of expertise in elementary education, educational leadership, special education, literacy, and specialty topics like Spanish, STEM, and coding."

Parents who are part of the Xavier University Montessori Lab School Family School Collaborative said they were stunned by the decision. In a statement, they said the school hosted focus groups that asked parents "how XUMLS serves the Jesuit values as laid out by Xavier University" and asked parents for more money, stating the school operates at a $300,00 subsidy from the university.

"Parents attending the focus group offered to make up the shortfall through increased tuition to preserve the program," the statement reads. "The university responded by removing the Montessori program, removing seventh and eighth grades, and raising tuition."

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the Family School Collaborative met with stakeholders to receive more information and come up with the next steps. This included discussing options for keeping the XUMLS community together, finding building space, fundraising and ideas to support teachers, staff and more during the remainder of the school year.

Hyland said that many parents are now looking for alternative Montessori schools. Parents and staff looking to enroll in XUMLS are expected to pay by January, 17, 2025.

Amanda Thomas Castillo, a parent who graduated from the Montessori teacher education program, said Xavier's education program and lab school are known far beyond Cincinnati for their authentic training. The reputation drove a lot of people to school, meaning many will have to find a new school before the deadline.

She said she moved to the area 12 years ago and said several of her classmates became teachers at XUMLS. All of them have children currently enrolled there.

"This teacher education program has formed me into the person, educator and most importantly mom I am today. The connections and relationships made there continue to show up. ... At the end of the day it’s unfortunate and disappointing how Xavier University handled the situation, but one thing that has been amazing to see is how the greater Cincinnati Montessori community has rallied to support teachers, family and most importantly our kids," she said in a statement.

Xavier University said they are in the process of scheduling informational meetings with parents in December. For more information, contact XULS@xavier.edu.