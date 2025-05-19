NORWOOD, Ohio — Inside the halls of Norwood High School's gymnasium, a search for solutions was underway.

Bishop Sonny James brought elected officials, nonprofits, local advocates, and families together for the first Youth & Community Safety Summit. The goal was to brainstorm ways to advocate for young people in the community and combat violence in the area we call home.

"Young people, hear me now. We're not going to stop until we hear your cry. We're not going to stop until we bring solutions," Bishop James said.

As the crowd gathered in the bleachers, Bishop James and his daughter Sonni kicked off the group's conversation.

WCPO 9 News Bishop Sonny James alongisde local youth advocates

"Join us with the mindset of, if it's going to be, it's up to me," Sonni said.

Local leaders, including Cincinnati and Norwood council members, handed out awards to local advocates who have made it their mission to fight for youth.

Once the special certificates were handed out, the real work began.

Adults were put on one side of the room, while the kids gathered on the other.

Adults were shown local violence and crime statistics from 2021 to 2023.

Just last week, Cincinnati leaders, including Mayor Aftab Pureval and CPD Chief Teresa Theetge, reported that shootings have dipped from the beginning of the year to May 14 by 30% compared to the same timeframe last year.

You can read WCPO 9's full report on the latest crime statistics and the work to provide safe spaces for kids in the summer months here.

Pastor Lesley Jones from Truth & Destiny Covenant Ministries spoke with the kids, addressing their fears and harmful stereotypes.

"How many of you think that older people just think all young people are horrible and don't… right? Speak on it," Pastor Jones asked the youths.

Hear more from the Youth & Community Safety Summit:

'Things need to change' | Kids and adults gather for dialogue on keeping the community safe

Multiple kids explained that they don't feel seen and want their voices to be heard by the older generation.

The students also addressed their fears and concerns during the summer months. Pastor Jones told WCPO 9's Sam Harasimowicz that many of the kids said they don't have enough safe spaces available when class is not in session.

WCPO 9 News WCPO 9's Sam Harasimowicz speaking with Pastor Lesley Jones, Bishop Sonny James and Paster Peterson Mingo

“Open spaces, that was, places that would be open for them just to hang out. For them to, you know, come and to gather with their friends and not just be viewed as just a group of headaches," Pastor Jones said, explaining the kids' wants.

As Sonni put it, she and others her age will keep fighting for each other to work for a better future.

"They shouldn't have to feel like they're either left out because their friends don't hang out with them or they're not included in anything; things need to change," Sonni said.

You can read more of WCPO 9's commitment to Finding Solutions here.