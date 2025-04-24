'They've been a lifesaver' | Delhi-based HVAC company offers free services to flood victims

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Delhi-based heating and cooling company is stepping up to help homeowners affected by recent flooding, offering free diagnostic services and discounts on repairs.

Precision Comfort Heating and Cooling is providing free diagnostic services and 25% off to homeowners whose heating or cooling systems were damaged by floodwaters.

"We seen a story on the news about a cleaning company in Aurora that was offering free cleaning for people affected by the flooding, and it just inspired me to want to help too," said Corey Lamb, owner of Precision Comfort.

The Elbert family in Latonia dealt with some of the worst furnace damage Lamb has encountered during his relief efforts.

"It was blowing flames out of the second heat exchanger here. And actually, it's char in these wires. We got our scope out took a look at it, some cracks in the heat exchanger, at that point it's not safe to own the system," said Lamb.

The Elberts had their backyard and front of their home completely flooded, with 10 inches of water in their basement.

"It's very devastating. We were here during the '97 flood, and it was even worse — it got up about 11-13 inches on the floor here, plus the basement," said Debbie Elbert. "It was pretty bad."

Tim and Debora Elbert

Lamb offered advice for residents who find themselves in similar flooding situations.

"I would turn the electric off to it, if you can get to the electric panel, if you're having flooding issues, definitely kill the electric that way nothing shorts out," said Lamb. "A lot of the time, after the water recedes and it dries out, it's fine. I would still have a company, whether it's us or anybody in the Tri-State, come out and take a look at it."

Repairs like these could cost thousands of dollars and can be especially challenging for older residents like Tim Elbert, who lost his sight in 2018. Precision Comfort has also assisted Drews on the River with cleanup efforts.

"Came over and checked our stuff out, didn't charge us anything," said the Elberts. "He was like Johnny on the spot, came right away, they've been a lifesaver."

If you are in need of service, Precision Comfort Heating and Cooling can be contacted at 513-999-0412.

