'They're often overlooked' | Some senior care facilities dealing with AC issues amid extreme heat

CINCINNATI — Some seniors in assisted living facilities are facing uncomfortable conditions as air conditioning systems fail during the Tri-State's current heat wave.

"I set my thermostat on 72 instead of 78, and I dropped it down to 60, it still didn't change it," one local senior told WCPO.

For this resident, poor air circulation has been a constant issue — especially in common areas.

"The doors to the laundry rooms, there's one on each floor on the assisted living side, had to be kept closed, but there's no circulation in there, but when you go three dryers and no circulation," he said.

WATCH: How seniors could be more impacted by the area's heat wave

Some senior care facilities dealing with AC issues amid extreme heat

Pro Seniors reports that at least three facilities in Ohio are currently experiencing cooling problems, putting vulnerable residents at risk.

Eric Carpenter, program director for Ombudsmen with Pro-Seniors, an organization that advocates for vulnerable senior populations throughout Ohio, says these communities are often forgotten during extreme weather events.

"I think they're often overlooked, certainly from a general public perspective, you know, we don't talk a lot in general about long-term care," Carpenter said.

Carpenter emphasized that facilities should take immediate action when cooling systems fail, especially given the current dangerous temperatures.

"There are some things that facilities should be doing when AC is out, especially if it's going to be protracted for any period of time. I mentioned the fans at the one place, portable AC," Carpenter said. "Some of these medications that these people have heat-related warnings. So, it's especially important that the clinical staff be aware of exactly what that means."

According to Ohio law, the acceptable temperature in a senior living facility must remain between 71 and 81 degrees.

If temperatures fall outside this range with no immediate solution, residents or family members can contact Pro-Seniors at 800-488-6070 or call the Ohio Department of Health directly at 800-342-0553.