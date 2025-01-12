'There's nothing else like it' | Norwood's first warming shelter aims to aid area's food insecurity issues

NORWOOD, Ohio — Christ Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church in Norwood now also serves as a warming shelter.

The shelter was created, in large part, by FOCUS Cincinnati. The group was formed to provide things like food, clothing and shelter to those who need it.

"It's crucial for Norwood because there's nothing else like it," said FOCUS Cincinnati Director Charlene Myers. "So I think what's really important is that we are addressing the needs of our neighbors."

The shelter not only provides a place to get warm but also serves three meals a day.

It's part of trying to solve the area's food insecurity problem.

"There's a lot of homelessness in Norwood," Peterson Mingo, the Pastor at Christ Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church, said. "People might not think there is, but there is. Drive north of here up Montgomery Road. You'll find people sleeping under benches, even in this type of weather."

Pastor Mingo believes even just a belly full of food can help.

"I don't believe God sent us to this neighborhood to be spectators," Pastor Mingo said.

Myers says they also have counselors on staff to help and can help provide overnight housing for the homeless.

Even though the shelter is new, Myers says they are seeing an increase in the number of people coming. She says roughly 40 people were served on Saturday.

The shelter is open when the temperature drops below 20 degrees outside. The hours range from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Myers says the following sponsors were crucial in leading to opening the shelter:

