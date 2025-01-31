The Middletown library hired an addiction counselor. She's so busy she says they can barely keep up

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Sheldon Smith is walking to the library, but he doesn’t need a book. He’s meeting with his case manager.

“Ms. Marcum,” he says once stepping inside. “Good morning!”

Tasha Marcum isn’t a librarian. She’s an addiction counselor at Sunrise Treatment Center. But she also visits the Middletown library three days a week. Because at this library, they realized the best way to help people sometimes has nothing to do with books.

“I’ve helped people turn themselves in on warrants,” Marcum said. “When they come to see me — or they call me — there’s no billing. There’s no insurance involved. None of that.”

On Thursday, Marcum helps someone get a birth certificate. Because people experiencing homelessness usually don't have that. She told them she'll keep a copy.

“They’re not bad people,” Marcum said. “A lot of people don’t have anybody.”

When the library opens at 10 a.m., there’s a line to get in. A sign on Marcum’s door says she’s booked. Later, she visits with a victim of domestic violence. All in a small office in the corner of the library.

When Marcum met Smith, he didn’t have insurance. He’d moved from Pittsburgh to try to start over after a divorce.

“My story is I’m a hardworking father of four that’s come a long way to build a new life,” he said. “I think I’ve come pretty far.”

For Smith, the library is a glimmer of hope. There, Marcum helped get him into a trucking school for free. And that’s why Smith’s here — to invite her to his graduation next month. Marcum accepts.

“You took off with it. You did it,” she said. “I’ll be cheering so loud you’re going to want me to shut up."

They laugh and bump fists.