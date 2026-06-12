CINCINNATI — The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood or platelets as the summer season drives a sharp decline in the blood supply.

According to officials, scheduled donations, which account for 90% of all blood donations, have dropped in recent weeks. As a result, the blood supply has fallen by several thousand units in just one week.

Marissa Goolsby, district manager for the American Red Cross Ohio South District, said the drop is typical for this time of year, but no less urgent.

"School is out, folks are starting to travel for the summer season, but it's an urgent need, and so we are counting on people to act now and put the time to give life-saving blood," Goolsby said.

The Red Cross said the decline raises concerns because it comes at the start of what is known as trauma season — the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day — when severe injuries from car accidents, ATV crashes, sports-related injuries and other summer activities increase.

Watch below to learn how you can help:

The American Red Cross urgently needs blood donors as summer supply drops sharply

AAA reports that fatal crashes involving teen drivers rise by 30% during this period, often called the "100 deadliest days." A single person injured in a serious car accident can require up to 100 units of blood.

Dr. Emily Coberly, medical director for the Red Cross, said the stakes could not be higher.

"For a person suffering from severe bleeding and the emergency medical responders caring for them, stopping the bleeding and stabilizing them is a race against an unforgiving clock," Coberly said. "Every minute matters. For each minute that passes without a blood transfusion, the risk of death increases by 11% for patients suffering from hemorrhagic shock. That's why having a readily available blood supply is critical."

Donors of all blood types are needed. People with questions about their eligibility to donate can visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to speak with a representative.

Blood drives are available throughout the community. Donors can find a mobile drive near them at RedCrossBlood.org or visit the Red Cross fixed site at 2111 Dana Ave. in Cincinnati. The Red Cross Blood Donor App is also available to schedule appointments and access health chart information.

The Ohio South District serves Central and Southern Ohio, as well as Boone, Kenton, Campbell, and Grant counties in Northern Kentucky.

Through June 28, blood donors who sign up to give will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice and will automatically be entered for a chance to win 1 of 270 $500 gift cards.

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