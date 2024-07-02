Summer Crisis Program helping individuals beat the heat

There is a possible solution for families struggling to keep up with electric bills this summer.

The Cincinnati-Hamilton County Community Action Agency and The Ohio Department of Development are helping eligible individuals pay their energy bills through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program.

Through the program, individuals who qualify can also receive help getting a new air conditioning unit or fan, or fixing any broken ones you might have.

"The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households or those that have a disconnection notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, require air conditioning, or those with an elderly household member (60 years or older) who can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for their health," according to a press release from the agency.

According to the release, here's what it takes to qualify:



Ohioans need to have "a gross income at or below 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines for a family of up to seven members"

Ohioans also need to have "60 percent of the State Median Income for a family of eight or more members"

An annual income of $54,600 or less for a family of four

The agency said they helped more than 44,000 families across Ohio last year.

The program runs through September 30.

Individuals who want to apply for the program need to make an appointment with the agency. You can do this by calling 513-685-4478. You can also click here to schedule an appointment or learn more about the program.