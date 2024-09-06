This teen escaped the streets and a life of violence, but he has to conceal his identity to keep safe

CINCINNATI — This summer, saving teens lives and ensuring a brighter future has been the focus of our Search For Solutions at WCPO 9. It's part of a broader effort for us to be an advocate for our community and highlight issues and solutions.

In late August, we held a second community conversation focused on youth violence. We brought back advocates, non-profits and teens we heard from at the end of June to see how they felt the summer went.

We also heard some new stories. Bishop Sonny James talked about a teen to his left who covered his face with a mask and sunglasses to conceal his identity. He did that because he escaped a life of violence.

"When they make a decision to change, it's not easy because it's all that they've been knowing," Bishop James said. "(Life on the streets) gave them hope. It gave them life. It gave them purpose and even when you show them a different way, it takes a lot to step forward and say 'no more.'"

James said the streets wants him but that "we reached out and we got one back… we need to embrace these babies because that's what they are and just know that, you know, you've got families out there that don't know the way, or they feel it's too late, it's never too late."

This Sunday at Norwood's Victory Park off Montgomery Road, Bishop James plans to hold another meet-up with teens and advocates to talk about what they need to continue the work.

"It's not easy turning their back on those decisions and life choices but when they do, we need to be here to celebrate it," said Bishop James.