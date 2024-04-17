Safety improvements coming to a busy Anderson Township intersection

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Big safety improvements are coming to a busy intersection in Anderson Township.

There's often traffic backups at the corner of Clough pike and Newtown Road. Officials said crashes there are frequent, but a solution is in the works.

"The project actually enables us to address a number of factors, safety being first and foremost. We have typically five to eight accidents a year at this area,” said Steve Sievers, assistant township administrator for operations.

For people who live in Anderson Township, it's no secret that the intersection is dangerous.

"There's a lot of traffic on Clough," said Anderson Township resident Jan Deckler.

A lot of those backups are right next to Turpin High School.

"Because traffic can't turn left onto Bartels, it has to turn left onto Newtown to work its way around. It also adds to confusion as well,” Sievers said.

One of the upcoming improvements includes a new eastbound left turn lane added at the intersection of Clough Pike and Newtown Road.



Another concern on Clough Pike: pedestrian safety.

“We have heard for decades from residents in the community about the need for more accessibility,” Sievers said.

Deckler said she doesn't walk in the area.

"It's a great area, pretty, and it would be great to walk there but I’m not inclined to walk where there's no sidewalks," Deckler said.

Sievers said that also is about to change.

“The other part of this project is completing the sidewalk network on cloth that would connect the Turpin Hills area into the club business district," Sievers said.

There will be an open house next month, where residents can see the plans and ask questions.

"I know it’s going to be a burden in the short term, but in the long term it's gonna be a great project,” Deckler said.

Construction is planned to start in 2026.