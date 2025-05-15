Safety changes planned for blind curve in Delhi Township after community concern

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Changes are underway on Greenwell Avenue in Delhi Township to address safety concerns on a blind curve located between Mt. Alverno Road and Francisridge Drive.

Erin Hackmann, a local resident, highlighted the dangerous nature of this stretch on Facebook, sparking a wave of comments from fellow neighbors who agree on the difficulty of navigating the curve.

“Some people aren’t familiar with the neighborhood and will take this curve too fast, not knowing that it’s a bit of a blind, dangerous curve,” Hackmann said.

While Hackmann regularly drives through the area, we also spoke to Sam McCollum, who lives right at the curve.

“We’ve got all the cars parked on one side, and it’s not enough room for people to pass each other, all sorts of people honking at each other,” said McCollum.

The parked cars force drivers to encroach on the opposite lane to get through, complicating visibility and making it challenging to gauge oncoming traffic around the curve.

“We see close calls quite often,” Hackmann said.

See how the Department of Public Works is making changes to increase safety on Greenwell Avenue:

Safety changes planned for blind curve blind curve in Delhi Township after community concern

We brought these concerns to Ron Ripperger, the Director of Delhi Township Public Works.

He explained that many of Delhi’s roads were originally designed for two lanes of traffic.

Ripperger mentioned that they have already installed a radar sign to remind drivers of the 25 mph speed limit and have been working closely with the Delhi police, reporting no major crashes in the area.

According to neighbors, incidents in the area tend to involve minor side swipes and fender benders.

A few drivers thought speed bumps might be helpful to slow down drivers.

While some residents suggested that speed bumps could help slow down traffic, Ripperger explained that neither Delhi and Hamilton County utilizes speed bumps.

Instead, Ripperger indicated that they have begun the process of removing one on-street parking spot to allow more room for vehicles to pass each other safely at the curve.

If you have a problem with a road in your area, reach out to Ally Kraemer at ally.kraemer@wcpo.com. She will work to help find a solution.