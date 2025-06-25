'Resourceful, resilient and ready to work' | How a local production lead found strength in addiction recovery

LEBANON, Ohio — Spread across the floor at JBM Packaging's warehouse in Lebanon, workers carefully assemble shipments and orders.

"JBM is definitely like a family, it's like a big family," said Lindsey Watzek, a JBM Packaging production lead.

Something you can't see are the hidden stories of recovery and the dozens of employees who have overcome addiction.

WCPO 9 News Lindsey Watzek

"Substance use is a disease that you live with for the rest of your life," Watzek said.

Watzek told me that just a few years ago, she was in prison, wondering if there was a life beyond her cell.

"Did you think you were going to get a second chance?" I asked.

"I thought once I had a felony, pretty much, that my life was over," Watzek said.

However, she found hope in the workplace, which eventually became her new home.

The company told me 45% of its workforce are Fair Chance team members. JBM Packaging described the program as a way to support those who are formerly incarcerated, helping them build a productive life, according to JBM's 2023 Impact Report.

Watch to learn how companies like JBM Packaging are leading the way to being recovery-friendly:

Tri-State woman makes the most of second chance while dealing with substance abuse

Accountability and coaching are heavily involved.

"Financial coaching, if they need help with budgeting and saving," said Jacqueline Cooley, leader of learning and development at JBM Packaging.

WCPO 9 News Workers at JBM Packaging

I met with Amanda Hall, who works as Talent Acquisition for JBM and helped hire Watzek.

Hall told me she also had to fight through her recovery journey.

"When I’m interviewing people for opportunities here at JBM, I’ll share with them that there’s no judgment on my part because I’ve been through the same experiences they have," Hall said.

JBM is also one of dozens of local businesses involved in the Recovery Friendly Hamilton County (RFHC) program, led by Hamilton County Public Health.

Other major partners include the Cincinnati Reds, Rhinegeist and Gorilla Glue Company, according to HCPH.

"Recovery Friendly Workplaces encourage a healthy and safe environment where employers, employees, and communities can collaborate to create positive change and eliminate barriers for those impacted by substance use disorder," HCPH said about the program on its website.

"We think that recovering citizens are resourceful, resilient and ready to work," said Tyler Meenach, coordinator for the Recovery Friendly Hamilton County program.

A spokesperson from HCPH sent me statistics regarding the Friendly Recovery program.

Leaders at 68% of designated RFHC workplaces reported knowingly hiring someone in recovery after becoming a RFHC workplace. (HCPH survey of RFHC workplaces, 2024)

55% of RFHC workplaces have incorporated their RFHC declaration letter into new-hire packets or the onboarding process. (HCPH)

53% of RFHC workplaces said that supervisors and employees receive annual training or education on substance misuse, behavioral health and addiction. (HCPH)

66% of respondents said they observed an increase in employee morale after implementing RFHC guidance. (HCPH)

65% noticed a decline in stigma surrounding addiction and recovery. (HCPH)

HCPH also told me that the RFHC program was one of the inspirations for Ohio's Recovery Friendly Workplace program, announced last summer.

Businesses interested in connecting with HCPH to join RFHC can fill out this online interest form.

For Watzek, the opportunity at JBM was a chance for a new beginning.

"JBM was the first person or the first company that saw my recovery as a strength," Watzek said.

She uses that strength to push herself and her team each and every day.

