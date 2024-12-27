Program that finds solutions for school-to-prison pipeline aims for expansion

CINCINNATI — A program in Cincinnati is seeking to expand its solution-oriented approach to helping youths stay out of the so-called school-to-prison pipeline.

SuperSeeds is a program that focuses on empowering youth and reshaping their futures through comprehensive support. To address growing mental health challenges among students, the non-profit organization is planning to expand its "Transformation Camp" initiative, bringing its resources directly into the classrooms of Cincinnati Public Schools. SuperSeeds said the expansion aims to provide students with the tools and support they need to thrive both academically and emotionally.

As of now, the organization offers a two-day program for students aged 13 to 17, focusing on personal growth and empowerment. Participants engage in a variety of activities, including visits to partner organizations like the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department, college tours, mental health circles, and introductions to diverse programs that ignite their career interests.

"We work with Hamilton County Juvenile Court, so kids are diverted to us. Our role is to help them understand the importance of education and why we need them seated in the classroom," said Candice Tolbert, SuperSeeds Executive Director. "We bring the kids into the SuperSeeds program, helping them understand that in society, there's a set of rules, and we all have to follow them, and if we don't follow them, there are consequences."

Looking ahead to 2025, SuperSeeds aims to secure additional funding to expand the program from two days to four days and open the program to younger students aged 8 to 12, further extending its impact on the community.

"The city knows that there are organizations that are successful, that are doing this work, and now the cool part is we're starting to work together. And so 2025 I think it's gonna be awesome year for us," said Ron Meyer, SuperSeeds Board President.

Since 2016, the program has served on average between 30-45 students a month. Tolbert and Meyer say SuperSeeds plays a crucial role in saving taxpayer dollars by working to prevent the costly repercussions of youth incarceration.

"For the number of youth we served last year, we know that the cost of incarceration for housing on a young child in Hamilton county is $125,000 per year," said Tolbert. "And so for every child that we can bring through our program, last year, we did the calculation $4.2 million is what we saved the county from not having to incarcerate a juvenile."

"People think places like this would be lame. It's really not --- it's going to change you for the better and get you somewhere in the future," said student Ambassador, Eli Kemp.

Students can become ambassadors in the SuperSeeds program. Brothers Eli Kemp and Willie Smith, who joined after facing juvenile court charges, said the program transformed their lives. Eli is now an artist collaborating on downtown murals, while Willie improved his grades from F's to A's and B's to join the school basketball team.

"I'm thankful for my mom as well, and making sure we stayed on the right track," said Smith.

"A lot of it is an embarrassment and when you get past that, they open up, and they're totally different kids because they look at it like this person is not judging me for why I'm here. This person actually cares," said coordinator Latoya Oden.

The program is accepting donations and looking for more board members. For more information visit SuperSeedsciny.org.