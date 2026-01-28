'People hate getting stuck' | Good samaritans answer 82-year-old Cincinnati man's call for help clearing snow

CINCINNATI — An 82-year-old Cincinnati man trapped in his home by heavy snow got unexpected help from two volunteers who answered the call for assistance.

Bill Sparks, a CUF resident, found himself unable to leave his home after the recent snowstorm buried his driveway and sidewalk under thick snow.

"I can't get out of my driveway. Even if I went and got in my car. I couldn't even get out of my driveway," Sparks said.

Sparks said he contacted multiple snow removal companies, but they were overwhelmed with requests.

"They're so booked up," Sparks said. "I think they want to charge and arm and a leg."

The situation was particularly pressing for Sparks because of a Cincinnati city ordinance that requires property owners to clear snow and ice from sidewalks connected to their property. Failure to do so can result in a $25 fine.

"I have a shovel in the garage. But I can't get out there and, you know, do it," Sparks said.

After Sparks reached out to WCPO for help, we began researching what could be done. Two men responded: Derek Preston, owner of DAP Construction, and Caleb Feinauer.

Watch as two good samaritans help an 82-year-old CUF resident with snow removal:

Volunteers help 82-year-old resident with snow removal

Preston said he had already been helping residents across the region.

"Started in Springboro and basically worked my way south. Did a little over 20 driveways, ranging anywhere between eight inches of snow all the way up to 18," Preston said.

Feinauer said he and his wife are motivated by a desire to help those who cannot help themselves.

"We're just really big on helping people who can't help themselves or don't have the means to seek help," Feinauer said.

The two men cleared Sparks' sidewalk and driveway in under an hour, shoveling, salting and using a snow blower to remove the accumulated snow.

Both volunteers said their willingness to help stems from personal experience with being stranded.

"I got stuck in the snow one time, and it was terrible. And I couldn't get my car out. It took me four hours just constantly digging. People hate getting stuck. They hate feeling helpless. So, I like to be there when people feel low," Feinauer said.

Preston said he tries to put himself in others' shoes.

"I kind of like to put myself in their shoes. And I'm like, 'What if I was stuck in my house and I need to get into my doctor's appointment and I had a bad back and wasn't able to do that?'" he said.

Sparks said he was grateful for the help of the volunteers, and that he was able to safely leave his home.