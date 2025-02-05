'People are there for you' | Fairfield freshmen spotlight faculty and staff mentors in their lives

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fairfield High School's freshman class received an important message Wednesday: one trusted adult can have a powerful impact on their lives.

Between academics, extracurriculars and the impacts of social media, freshman student Leah Houk knows being a teenager can sometimes be hard.

“You’re going through so many changes in life,” Leah said.

Leah, along with peers Carson Gardner, Izzy Huxsoll and Mya Ellington are part of The Fairfield Freshman Coalition. The group is a division of the Fairfield Prevention Coalition, a grassroots nonprofit community coalition focused on championing mental well-being for all.

Within Fairfield City Schools, the coalition oversees four youth coalitions (two in the middle schools, one in the freshman school and one at the high school).

About 160 students meet twice a month to discuss implementing ideas in their school to help better student mental health.

Executive Director Joe Markiweicz said it was born 14 years ago when youth data in the school district was reviewed and areas for improvement were identified.

“Let’s have a positive outlook for our students, let’s get them lined up with a positive adult role model in their life,” he said.

With the goal of spreading that message, the students took center stage during a special assembly.

“One thing that we've noticed is that mental health is usually better when there's a support system in the school,” Izzy said.

One by one, students spoke for 30 seconds in front of their peers, acknowledging faculty or staff members who have made a significant impact on their lives.

Mya shouted out Spanish teacher Angela Dengel: “It is truly clear that she deeply cares for her students by her explanations and smile.”

“Sometimes it's not about the work we are doing in our class, but the life skills we are learning for our future,” another student, Alyssa, said while talking about engineering instrument Ashley Miller.

A student named Logan thanked PE teacher Peggy Smith: “I chose this teacher because she holds me accountable. She's honest and empathetic.”

Meanwhile, Carson added humor to his tribute to science teacher Allison Dusa.

“She’s the teacher I can talk to, spill the tea to and she's just a funny person,” he said.

On stage, Izzy celebrated life and cooking teacher Robyn Setter, saying, “On top of being an amazing teacher, an incredibly funny one, she also taught me how to make a bomb chicken alfredo. So I would like to give this to Ms. Seder.”

The coalition challenged every student in the audience to think about what adult they would thank. Markiewicz challenged those students to slip a note to those individuals.

Superintendent Billy Smith said busy schedules can sometimes get in the way of making someone’s day and thanking those who support others.

“We all get so busy that we often don't take the time to do those things,” Smith said. “Take the time to make a difference in someone’s life.”

Executive Team Member Tom Gottlieb said not only do those teachers feel appreciated, but it gets teens thinking about positive relationships with adults around them.

Positive relationships with adults are a protective factor against unhealthy lifestyle decision-making by teens in the areas of substance use, depression and anxiety, according to the coalition.

“The message of our group is just to show people are there for you,” Leah said. “They care about you, and you know, it's okay to reach out if you need help.”

