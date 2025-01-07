'Our hope is to save lives' | Pastor who lost family member to hypothermia opens church to those in cold

BATAVIA, Ohio — For the second year in a row, One Way Church in Batavia has turned itself into a place of refuge for those stranded in the cold.

"Our hope is to save lives and in doing that, share the love of God with people," Pastor Darrell Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer and his wife Terra, grandson Tyson and other staff members have been working night and day to provide for more than a dozen needy people.

"We obviously have God with us and the community’s back in this — and that means so much, we’re just pulling together," Schaeffer said.

WCPO 9 News Pastor Darrell Schaeffer and his grandson

Helping people when winter arrives is a mission for Schaeffer's family, who were hit with tragedy years before.

"We lost a family member due to hypothermia," said the pastor.

The team at One Way has set up beds in their church with a large dining room table to feed their new guests. Each day includes breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as movie nights and even transportation to a local YMCA for a shower.

Guests include Jennifer and Madison Sack, a mother-daughter pair who found themselves desperately in need over the weekend.

"Friday night, we slept in a truck and I thought my toes were going to fall off," Jennifer Sack said.

Her daughter Madison found the church on Facebook, and the two arrived Saturday as the make-shift shelter opened up.

"We were here early, like an hour early," Madison said.

WCPO 9 News Jennifer and Madison Sack at One Way Church

Jennifer and Madison told WCPO that while they cherish their temporary stay inside One Way Church, they are searching for full-time housing.

One Way Church will continue to operate as a shelter through Saturday, Jan. 11. But before their guests leave, Pastor Darrell Schaeffer said he's ensured that the guests won't leave empty-handed.

“We intend on sending them away with totes, provision, so that they leave here with food and clothing and what they need to continue on with life," said Pastor Darrell.

If anyone is interested in donating to the church and their work to provide for the needy across the Tri-State, visit One Way's website. One Way Church also has more information on how others can help on its Facebook page.