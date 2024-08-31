'Or Does it Explode?' | Cincinnati nonprofit premieres documentary highlighting past, present and solutions

CINCINNATI — Local nonprofit Elementz premiered its first-ever documentary "Or Does it Explode?" on Friday.

The organization was founded in 2002 after Timothy Thomas, a young Black man, was killed by Cincinnati police, causing social unrest in the Over-the-Rhine community.

“It talks about our past, our present and our future, and it pays homage to those who sort of paved the way,” said Damian Hoskins, executive director for Elementz.

We asked Hoskins what issues Elementz saw during that time that might even still exist to this day, and what solutions their organization is working to provide to the community.

WCPO Elementz executive director, Daiman Hoskins, with guests at documentary premiere.

“We still, as a country, we still wrestle with racial issues,” Hoskins said. “So what Elementz was sort of created to do was not just provide that safe space, but also remove some of those barriers and challenges — help our young people develop communication skills that help them become liaisons between organizations of authority, like the police as well, and we liaisons to people in the community.”

Over the years, Elementz has taught thousands of kids across the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area, using hip-hop culture — from DJing to rap and dance — to bring communities together.

“There are very few barriers of entry to be a part of hip-hop. The only barrier of entry to be a part of the hip-hop community is that you're dope,” Hoskins said.

Elementz uses hip-hop to bring kids in, but they’re taught much more than artistic skills.

“I was able to evolve as an artist and branch off into other artistry and to other creative mediums, to see myself more than just a dancer, but to see myself as a creative change maker and a leader and a problem solver. And I see that in the work that we do,” said Camille Jones, an Elementz alum and the current senior program manager of creative future for the organization.

WCPO Elementz documentary premiere at Memorial Hall in OTR.

Elementz celebrated more than their new documentary on Friday. Next month, they’ll be opening a new center with 5000 square feet of space for students to embrace their creative desires.

“It's going to return back to the time where 200 or so kids were in our facilities, really exploring their creative futures,” Hoskins said.

"Or Does it Explode?" is not yet available for public viewing. We will update this story when it becomes available.