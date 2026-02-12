ODOT, Pierce Township look at ways to improve busy intersection that has been 'nuisance' for years

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Pierce Township location has been causing problems for quite some time.

"We have studied this intersection for probably the better part of 20 years," trustee Allen Freeman said. "It's been a nuisance for a long time."

Freeman met with me at the intersection of State Route 125 at White Oak Road, right where White Oak and Lewis Road also intersect. It's the same area where a West Clermont school bus was involved in a crash back in October.

A few weeks ago, the township posted to Facebook several alternatives recommended by ODOT to improve safety at the intersection.

The township then held a forum to discuss the possibilities and hear feedback from residents during Wednesday's scheduled Board of Trustees meeting.

"It's probably been multiple decades that residents have had concerns about White Oak and just its safety, functionality," said Eddie McCarthy, Pierce Township administrator, during Wednesday's meeting.

ODOT commissioned a study that tracked crash data from 2018 to 2023. There were 31 total crashes, with 48% leading to injuries, according to the study. A large majority of the crashes also involved drivers turning left onto SR-125.

McCarthy and other township leaders walked residents and local business owners through ODOT's three alternatives and a short-term solution. Each had different changes to paving, turn lanes, stop signs, medians and more.

"Public input as part of this process generally supported alternative No. 3 over the other options," McCarthy said.

However, workers in the area have suggested their own solution. I was given a drawn map from a worker at Tombstone Cycles along Lewis Road, which maps a road between Lewis and White Oak, with traffic routed off 125, and White Oak ending by Super Sam Food Market, a local convenience store.

WCPO 9 NEws Possible traffic solution put together by local business owners

Sam Patel, owner of Super Sam Food Mart, which sits along the intersection, also mentioned this idea to trustees during Wednesday's forum.

"Do you see that this is a viable option?" I asked.

"I think everything is a viable option and I want to keep it that way," Freeman said.

Since this will be an ODOT project, I reached out to ODOT spokeswoman Kathleen Fuller. She told me there is no schedule or cost yet, nor is there a specific project. ODOT's alternatives are recommendations; any final decisions will be a coordinated effort.

However, Freeman told me that according to ODOT, there is one request from residents that is off the table.

"There's a process that (ODOT) called warranting, and so this particular intersection wouldn't warrant getting a traffic light," Freeman said.

The township trustee said construction would likely not start until possibly 2030, as the public will continue to provide their input to the township and transportation department.

"We're crafting a solution with everybody at the table," said Freeman.