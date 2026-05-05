Norwood completes $2.3M project to end decades of flooding issues on Elm Avenue

NORWOOD, Ohio — After decades of flooding problems on Elm Avenue in Norwood, the city has completed a project that aims to serve as a permanent solution.

WCPO has covered some of the flooding over the years, including in 2021, when water rose more than two feet on the street.

For residents like George Hammond, it's become part of life in the neighborhood.

“It’s flooded every year at least twice a year," Hammond said.

Hammond showed a picture of his son fishing in the flooded street back in 2021.

He said when the streets would flood, there wasn't much anyone could do to prevent it.

“If it would start raining real hard, I’d just move my car," Hammond said.

WATCH: How the city and county teamed up to find a solution to the decades-long problem

City finalizes $2.3M solution to decades of flooding

Last year, the city started a project to replace the stormwater infrastructure.

The project swapped the old stormwater piping for bigger pipes. It also added a detention basin to collect stormwater that could otherwise flood into homes.

Norwood Mayor Victor Schneider said he's thrilled the project is finally complete.

“It is a big deal, like I said, flooding has been a problem for many years," Schneider said.

Schneider said he pushed for a solution for years, but said the city simply never had enough funding to fix the problem.

However, in December 2024, Hamilton County commissioners voted to approve a $2.3 million grant for Norwood, allocated from leftover federal funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was the right solution at the right time," Schneider said.

Schneider said he's thankful to county leaders for their help. He said he hopes neighbors will feel better knowing the flood risk should be gone.

“Hopefully they can sleep soundly through a thunderstorm that rolls through the neighborhood, you know?" Schneider said.

Hammond said he wishes the solution had come sooner, but he’s happy it happened at all.

“It took them 40 years to do it, but they finally came up with a plan and stuff and fixed it," Hammond said.