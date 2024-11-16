Northside has a thriving arts scene but no community entertainment hub. One nonprofit wants to change that.

CINCINNATI — Art is a journey. When it comes to the creative process, Gabi Roach will tell you it's a marathon — not a sprint, and sometimes the finish line can be years out of reach.

That's true of the effort to establish the first outdoor entertainment venue in Northside, Roach said. The eclectic neighborhood fosters a vibrant music, arts and food scene and while there are independent event venues, there isn't a dedicated central arts hub.

Roach serves as the arts and programming coordinator at PAR-Projects, a nonprofit arts collective based in Northside. The organization has been on a mission to improve access to arts since it was founded in 2010.

In 2014, PAR-Projects kick-started a multi-phased plan to expand its footprint when it purchased a nearly 1-acre lot on Hoffner Street. The site consisted of an old lumber drying facility which has now been transformed into the region's first installation-based art gallery.

Roach said her team spent years on Phase One, working with private investors and the community to fund the renovations. The 15,000 square foot space now also includes eight micro-businesses, two visiting artist studios, a performance stage and a woodshop.

Roach said the organization prides itself on being equitable. Artists rent the studios for less than the cost of a storage unit. The visiting artist studios are provided for a year at a time, at no cost. The selected artists even receive $1,000 stipends without restrictions.

"We approached the community and actually did things like surveys and we went to community council meetings. We spoke to neighbors and friends and asked them what sort of resources should we develop for this space and there was a resounding consensus that we should have some sort of entertainment space, some sort of green space in Northside. (Those) are always missing in urban environments," Roach said.

That's where Phase Two comes in.

PAR-projects is now looking to break ground on the other half of the Hoffner Street property and reinvigorate yard space.

Roach said the nonprofit has raised over $1 million since 2014 to fund the overall project, with $600,000 raised in just the past four years. While a portion was invested into the existing studio space, the rest was appropriated for the outdoor entertainment venue.

It took six variances and a conditional use approval, but toward the end of 2021, the city gave the organization the green light.

Plans include an outdoor performance stage, an outdoor movie theater, restrooms, parking and a family-friendly event lawn. The expansion would also create an estimated four additional artist studio spaces.

"Community building, community development. Creating an arts hub in Northside," Roach said. "How can we create a space where our neighbors can activate these facilities and how can we create a space where we let creativity thrive?"

To ensure its commitment to equitable access, Roach said elements of the entertainment venue would be free. Visitors would not need to pay to watch a movie.

The goal is to begin construction in early 2025. The State of Ohio recently awarded the nonprofit a $250,000 Capital Budget grant to help with the effort. But that can only be used if PAR-Projects provides $60,000 in matching funds.

The organization recently launched an online campaign to help meet that goal. It will remain open until early next year.

"I'm just excited to have people walk through the gates and seeing it completed," said Roach. "And I think that it will be so satisfying, the day that we do open the gates, to everyone that has seen the project — I mean it's been in the works — you know we proposed this and got community feedback in 2014, so we're on 10 years. And the other thing is that things that are profitable — it's easy to get loans, it's easy to get buy-in, but things that are in the arts and things that can't necessarily be capitalized on — it's a slow build ... so when that day comes it's going to be an incredible day."