Northern Kentucky support groups place 660 flags along Roebling Bridge to remember veterans lost to suicide

COVINGTON, Ky. — Advocates in Northern Kentucky are coming together to spread awareness about National Suicide Prevention Month and the massive toll suicide takes on veterans and their families.

The Northern Kentucky Service Members, Veterans, and Families Suicide Prevention Coalition reports that veterans are at a 57% higher risk of suicide than the general public. Their data reported that 22 veterans die each day to suicide, with approximately 660 veterans lost every month.

The advocacy group also reported an estimated 135 people are impacted by one person dying from suicide.

To remember those lost and push for solutions, the coalition — along with local leaders, veterans and families affected by a service member's suicide — placed 660 flags by the base of the Roebling Suspension Bridge in Covington.

Veteran Doug Witt, a member of the coalition and a peer support specialist at NorthKey Community Care, works directly with veterans struggling with thoughts of suicide and mental health issues.

"When you tell somebody that you've been where they've been — the depths of despair, they realize they're not alone," Witt said.

Witt told WCPO that following his four years of service in the Army, he struggled. Those struggles caused issues with addiction, even leading to a suicide attempt.

"Today, I'm a suicide survivor," Witt said.

Now, Witt works directly with veterans who find themselves struggling with similar pain.

"I use that message by saying this is where I've been, my past doesn't define me anymore," he said.

Witt's work in peer support helps bring veterans together and share past experiences. He also attends outreach events to connect with veterans in need.

He said he urges the public to do their part by showing support and being present to veterans in their lives. He also encourages everyone to help stop the stigma against mental health issues and suicidal thoughts.

"We no longer use phrases like, 'I tried to commit suicide,'" Witt said. "Commit means you're committing a crime."

Anyone struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts is urged to call the Suicide & Crisis lifeline by dialing 988. The lifeline's website has more information online.