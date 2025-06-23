Night sweats? Here are 7 tips to help you sleep better during a heatwave

CINCINNATI — The dangerous heat can cause problems not just during the day; it can keep you up at night, too. If you don't have air conditioning or you're trying to keep your bill low, WCPO reached out to some sleep experts for some tips to help you make it through the night.

1. Stay hydrated throughout the day

Drinking plenty of water during the day helps your body regulate temperature better at night.

While staying hydrated is essential, drinking water alone may not be enough during extreme heat. Your body needs electrolytes to maintain proper fluid balance and temperature regulation, according to Major Allison Brager, a neuroscientist and U.S. Army sleep readiness expert.

"It's not so much water, it's also the water plus the electrolytes, because those electrolytes are just what's going to promote fluid balance," said Brager.

Additionally, skip the alcohol, which can increase your core temperature.

"Don't eat heavy meals at night, because your temperature increases as you're trying to digest food," said Dr. Shayla Pullen, medical director at TriHealth Sleep Center. “You want to do everything humanly possible to reduce your body temperature naturally, because the ambient temperature is so hot.”

2. Refrigerate your bedding

Yes, seriously. Try an unusual but effective approach by placing your sheets in the refrigerator before bedtime. (Pullen recommends putting them in a plastic bag.)

Consider putting your socks in the fridge or freezer, too.

"If you have cool socks on your feet, it's going to cool your body down faster, your core temperature down fast," Pullen said. “That helps to cool the body, because heat escapes through your head and your feet.”

3. Take a cool shower before bed

A shower before sleep can help lower your body temperature, but avoid extremely cold water.

"That's going to shock your system. Start with a cool shower," Pullen said.

4. Maximize air circulation

Fans are essential for creating airflow in your bedroom during hot nights. It doesn’t matter whether they’re in a window or a ceiling fan.

Pullen suggested ‘do-it-yourself’ air conditioning, where you put a bowl of ice in front of the fan to kind of help cool the air itself.

5. Choose the right sleepwear

What you wear to bed makes a significant difference in how cool you stay.

"Sleeping naked, right? Like, the less clothes you have, the better," said Brager.

During basic training in the San Antonio heat, Brager said it was the only way her platoon could stay cool.

6. Create a sleep-friendly environment

Remove heavy blankets and opt for lightweight, breathable bedding. Keep curtains closed during the day to prevent heat buildup in your bedroom.

“The lighter the better,” Brager said. “I don’t have a comforter on my bed anymore, I just have linen sheets.”

Remember that heat rises, so your bedroom location matters during a heat wave. Sleep on the lowest level possible, whether that's your ground floor or even directly on the floor.

"Sleep on the bottom floor — whatever the lowest floor is. If you only have one floor, sleep on the floor, not on the bed," said Dr. Pullen. "If you can sleep lower, you’re going to be cooler."

7. Adjust your expectations

There's a mental component to sleeping in the heat that shouldn't be overlooked. Simply put: it’s not optimal.

"Sometimes it's better to have that mindset right from the get-go, that, like I'm going to try my best, but I might not have the best sleep," Brager said.

Over time, Brager said, your body will adapt.

