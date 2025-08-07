'He struggled for a very long time' | The Cincinnati library thinks barbers can help kids learn to read

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Ja’kari Jackson is a little quiet today.

Even with the microphone I clipped onto his Spider-Man shirt, it’s hard to hear what he says. But his dad tells me he usually can’t wait to come to the barbershop — this barbershop.

Without saying much, it's immediately clear why. His dad has been getting his hair cut at Todd Cutts for eight years. And almost as soon as this family walks in, the banter begins.

“He asked me if he could have a girlfriend the other day,” Jarae Jackson said of his son.

Todd Bumphis doesn’t respond with a word, but a noise. And then a lot of laughter.

“Ohhhhhhhhh,” he said.

Reading scores are dropping. See why the library thinks barbers can help in the video below:

Reading scores continue to drop. The Cincinnati library thinks barbers can help

Bumphis owns this barbershop, one where children’s books are prominently displayed. At a table near the entrance, Ja’kari picks up a book with a lion on the front.

“He loves lions,” Jackson said.

In the barber chair, Bumphis reads to him. He asks if the lion and other animals would be friends.

"They'd fight," Ja'kari said.

Bumphis got these books from a new program at the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library — to help address dipping reading scores in kids. (According to the National Center for Education Statistics, test scores are the lowest they've been in two decades.)

It’s why you can find books like these in 10 barbershops across Hamilton County: to promote reading outside of school.

“A lot of times, kids think that reading is just something they have to do in school,” said Joe Armstrong, brand and communications director for the library system. “And we’re really partnering with these barbershops to help kids understand that reading can be fun.”

As Ja'kari gets his hair cut, his dad wipes away tears. Several times.

“He struggled for a very long time,” Jackson said. “We had trouble with him focusing and sitting down. Todd was the only barber that got him to get that haircut.”

After a cloud of hairspray, Bumphis spins Ja'kari around and grabs a mirror.

“You like it?”

He smiles.

Keith BieryGolick Ja’kari Jackson gets a look at his new hair cut from barber Todd Bumphis, who runs Todd Cutts in Cheviot.

Want to get involved?

Officials are inviting families to the Deer Park Branch Library on Wednesday, Aug.13, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. During that time, there will be:



Free haircuts for children

Meet-and-greet with barbers

Family story time featuring the Barbershop Books collection

Local agencies offering additional resources for families and children

Donations to the library foundation, which funds this program, can be made by clicking on this link.