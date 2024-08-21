New 'Young CEO' program launching with aims of combating gun violence, promoting youth intervention

CINCINNATI — A new program to combat gun violence in Cincinnati will be officially unveiled Wednesday evening.

The Young CEO program, started by Avondale Community Councilman Jason Winbush, looks to promote peace through a supplemental education and entrepreneurship work training program.

The program will be available to young people between 10 and 21 years old.

According to the program website, "The Young CEO Program teaches students to value their life and the lives of others. We teach young people to dream big, show them how to obtain their dreams, and make a positive impression on their city."

The program was made possible through a grant allocated by the Cincinnati City Council.

Some of the classes the program will offer include a financial responsibility course, entrepreneurship course and multimedia production course, according to the Young CEO program website.

"From that, [kids] can literally give back to the community. We want to show them the community cares," Winbush said. "It's important because we want to help save our children, our young folks."

A Cincinnati Police Department official reported at the start of August that the number of young shooting victims has decreased by 25.7% compared to this time in 2023.

WCPO 9 News is slated to learn more about the program during a 6:30 p.m. press conference Wednesday.

This is a developing story. We will update this story when more details are available.