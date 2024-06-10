New expanded Ohio sales tax holiday coincides with school supply donation drive

CINCINNATI — Summer break may have just started for many students and teachers, but some are already planning for the next school year — including state lawmakers.

Gov. Mike DeWine last week announced the expansion of the state's sales tax holiday from three days to 10 days with an increased spending cap.

“That’s amazing," Cincinnati Public Schools teacher Ashley Garland said.

Garland said she stocks up on school supplies all year long, because — like most teachers — she finds herself spending her own money on supplies for her classroom.

“You have to choose what you want to get right now and then pray someone can support for the other things," Garland said.

Crayons to Computers is one of the organizations Garland gets support from. It gives free school supplies to teachers in underserved school districts.

Amy Cheney, president and CEO of Crayons to Computers, said the sales tax holiday expansion is good for everyone and coincides with their school supply drive.

“One of the ways that we’ve been able to kind of tag onto the sales tax holiday weekend, and now week, is just encourage people who maybe don’t have students at home anymore, but they see those back to school sales and they say, ‘Oh, those are great prices on crayons and pencils and notebooks,’ and you just want to go and buy and get those great prices," she said. "So do it during the sales tax holiday week and then be watching for the push for pencils.”

All of this comes at a time when rising inflation is putting pressure on families and teachers alike. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index for all items except food and energy was up 3.6% in the last year.

“Teachers are being pinched by inflation, by increased needs of the students in their classrooms and their paychecks didn’t grow to keep pace with that," Cheney said.

DeWine said the goal behind the sales tax holiday change is to offset that inflation pressure.

Crayons to Computers does accept donations year-round but will launch its annual campaign later this month.