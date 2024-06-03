Watch Now
NewsStateState-Ohio

Actions

Ohio's sales tax holiday spans 10 days this year and raises spending cap

Shopping
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Shoppers shop at a retail store in Niles, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Shopping
Posted at 3:37 PM, Jun 03, 2024

CINCINNATI — Ohio's annual sales tax holiday will span more than a week this year and shoppers will be able to buy more items they need than in previous years, according to an announcement made by Governor Mike DeWine.

For 2024, the sales tax holiday will take place starting at 12 a.m. on July 30 and run until 11:59 p.m. on the night of August 8.

Typically, the state's sales tax holiday is only three days long.

Another difference this year is how much shoppers will be able to buy without having to pay a sales tax.

In the past the sales tax holiday had caps to how much a shopper could buy without sales tax being added: A $75 maximum on clothing and a $20 cap on instructional materials and school supplies.

This year, however, DeWine said purchases can be made tax-free either in person or online up to $500.

DeWine said the holiday's expansion is an effort to help families as inflation and rising costs have tightened household budgets nationwide.

"Ohio's sales tax holiday, historically, has been meant to help families buy clothing and school supplies for the upcoming school year," said DeWine in a press release. "This expanded sales tax break will help Ohio's families with back-to-school necessities as well as other substantial purchases during a time when so many household budgets are being strained."

More Ohio news:
'It seemed like a war zone': 24 shot, 1 dead in street party shooting in Akron Yost must stop blocking proposed ban on police immunity, judges say 'Special Session' at statehouse has a familiar feel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!