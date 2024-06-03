Ohio's sales tax holiday spans 10 days this year and raises spending cap

CINCINNATI — Ohio's annual sales tax holiday will span more than a week this year and shoppers will be able to buy more items they need than in previous years, according to an announcement made by Governor Mike DeWine.

For 2024, the sales tax holiday will take place starting at 12 a.m. on July 30 and run until 11:59 p.m. on the night of August 8.

Typically, the state's sales tax holiday is only three days long.

Another difference this year is how much shoppers will be able to buy without having to pay a sales tax.

In the past the sales tax holiday had caps to how much a shopper could buy without sales tax being added: A $75 maximum on clothing and a $20 cap on instructional materials and school supplies.

This year, however, DeWine said purchases can be made tax-free either in person or online up to $500.

DeWine said the holiday's expansion is an effort to help families as inflation and rising costs have tightened household budgets nationwide.

"Ohio's sales tax holiday, historically, has been meant to help families buy clothing and school supplies for the upcoming school year," said DeWine in a press release. "This expanded sales tax break will help Ohio's families with back-to-school necessities as well as other substantial purchases during a time when so many household budgets are being strained."