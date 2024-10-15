New cancer caucus to provide more free cancer resources in Hamilton County communities

CINCINNATI — Between 2016 and 2023, the Ohio Department of Health states more than 1,600 people died from cancer each year. County commissioners, local doctors and other officials are now coming together to create a cancer caucus to provide free cancer screenings, ask for federal funding and search for a vaccine.

Commissioner Alicia Reese held the first-ever State of Cancer forum followed by a health expo. The forum had panelists of doctors and cancer survivors sharing concerns about local and state data surrounding cancer.

“Cancer is an equal opportunity killer,” Reese said. “It's killing people of all races, and genders. It doesn't matter. And this is something we all can come together on.”

According to the American Cancer Society, a little more than 2 million people are projected to be diagnosed with cancer in 2024. Reese said with those numbers in mind, she wants this caucus to create positive change for the cancer community.

That ranges from early cancer detection, increases in testing and providing more information to the communities who do not have access to the help they need.

“This is just the beginning,” she shared. “With this caucus, we want to be aggressive with getting more federal funding for research and resources.”

Reese said she’s not just pushing for more federal funding but a cancer vaccine — even comparing it to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I believe if we can get a vaccine for COVID quickly, there has to be something out there of a vaccination that can help us fight against cancer,” she said.

Following the forum, organizations came together to host a health expo.

“We’re out in the community all the time and letting people know, please get checked,” Jacqueline Humphries with the University of Cincinnati.

Humphries was also getting a free mammogram. She said her sister and other family members have experienced cancer. With that being said, she wants to always stay on top of her health.

“I had a sister who had breast cancer, so I know how important it is to get checked for all cancers,” she shared.

Reese said the goal is to lower the cancer numbers in Hamilton County, provide more free resources, and combat this issue as a community.

“We are going to come together and fight this cancer,” said Reese.