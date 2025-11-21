‘Never missed a day’ | Inside the group one woman says helped her depression by mixing faith and neuroscience

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio — Jannah Gilbert calls her sister to ask for old family pictures. The woman on the other end of the phone immediately asks why, and when Gilbert tells her she’s doing a television interview about mental health there’s an audible sigh.

“Girl bye,” her sister says.

Gilbert hangs up and looks at me.

“See what I’m saying?”

Gilbert said she's been trying to get some of her family to seek help. She tells us she needed mental health guidance years before asking for it.

A few minutes later, she pulls out her phone and opens a text message. It's a family photo. Gilbert’s mother was white, barely tall enough to come up to her shoulders. Her dad was Black. The family grew up in Texas, and Gilbert tells me she was always asked if she was adopted.

That compounded the tough love she says she received at home. Love that she has to stop herself from calling abuse multiple times. About a decade ago, Gilbert moved to West Chester Township to take care of her mom, who had terminal cancer.

“It wasn’t until the passing of my mother that I felt like something was going on,” Gilbert said. “I didn’t want to go out of the house. I didn’t want to talk to anybody.”

Gilbert tells me this in her kitchen, while cutting potatoes and washing vegetables for dinner.

“I was severely depressed. And I’d been that way for quite a while — didn’t even know it," Gilbert said. “I had an individual therapist. That didn’t work for me."

She needed something more. That’s why on this rainy evening, she drives to a meeting at Modern Psychiatry and Wellness in Liberty Township, for a group that blends spirituality and neuroscience.

“Medications are effective,” said Quinton Moss, the medical director there. “They help most people. But there is still a segment of people who — even with that — can’t get over the hump.”

Moss tells me about his own experiences with mental health.

“Oh gosh, I think I had my first depressive episode when I was in med school,” Moss said. “So that’s been a part of my journey.”

As has his faith.

“It’s everything for me,” Moss said. “It’s everything.”

He started the practice in 2009 after using a combination of spirituality and mental health treatment to get through school. The program he runs now is called Life Reset. It starts with a meal and breathing exercises. And it ends with prayer.

“Clients are saying they’re feeling better," Moss said. "Over and beyond what we typically do in mental health treatment."

The group’s last meeting is this month, and Moss tells me he hopes to reopen the class early next year. Gilbert says she hasn’t missed a meeting. And even though she's late to this one, getting out in the cold and rain is huge for her.

At her home, Gilbert says a prayer in Arabic. At the meeting, they say another kind of prayer. One that ends with amen.

“We’re all different types of denominations, but we still have that connection,” Gilbert said. “I’m not in this alone."