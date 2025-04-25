'Music heals' | NKY nonprofit combines passion for music with substance abuse prevention at local venues

EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Sean Kathman knows firsthand the impact of substance abuse disorder.

A self-admitted heavy drinker, Kathman said he began his own journey toward recovery after the loss of a loved one.

"One of my very best friends, Nick Bungenstock, he passed away from a heroin overdose in 2013," Kathman said.

Sean Kathman Picture of Nick Bungenstock, who died of an overdose in 2013

Now sober, the local nurse and drummer took his experience and turned it into a larger mission.

In May 2024, Kathman and his wife started Start Today Harm Reduction. The organization combines Kathman's background in nursing and his passion for music by bringing substance abuse prevention and recovery services directly to those who need them. The nonprofit works at local music and concert venues.

Watch our interview with Kathman to learn how his journey inspired a mission to save lives in Cincinnati's music community:

Man focused on helping others grappling with addiction through music, concert venues

“People want it, there’s a very obvious need. We can go to any show and we'll at least hand out one box of Narcan. Like, that may not seem like a lot, but that’s a life that's potentially being saved," Kathman said.

Start Today Harm Reduction's team sets up a table with physical tools like fentanyl testing strips and Narcan. The team also facilitates conversations to assist people who may be struggling with substance abuse disorder.

Kathman cited his work with musicians and at concerts as a special way for them to connect with those who need it.

Sean Kathman Sean Kathman and his wife Kelly

But how does music help those with substance abuse disorder heal?

"Music heals every day, man. Music is my favorite thing besides my wife," Kathman said.

WCPO 9 continues our commitment to finding solutions and highlighting people and organizations in the Tri-State committed to assisting with substance abuse prevention, treatment and recovery. We connected with Kathman when he attended our community conversation on substance abuse prevention and recovery on April 14.

WCPO 9 News Sean Kathman sitting down with WCPO 9's Sam Harasimowicz

He told us that through the community conversation, he was able to connect with another nonprofit, Madi's House, and work on future collaborations.

Kathman said he and his team are working to expand their reach as they mark their first anniversary in May. Start Today Harm Reduction will post updates on its website, Instagram, and other social media pages.