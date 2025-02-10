At WCPO 9 News, we are dedicated to finding solutions to mental health issues, including the stigma surrounding the topic.

One such solution is NorthKey Community Care's mobile units, which quite literally meet people where they are.

Kelli Koors was the first nurse practitioner to join the mobile fleet initiative. She is part of a team that provides various services, including primary care and mental health support.

Watch more about the mobile health units below:

Mobile units driving change for mental health in Northern Kentucky

"I really enjoy doing this, and we get a lot of walk-ins," Kelli shared.

Koors recounted instances of individuals arriving in crisis. "We've had a couple of people come in in crisis, and we've connected them with our crisis team to set up mental health appointments and get them the medications or therapy they need," she explained. The mobile unit is a safe space where individuals can express their feelings and receive immediate support.

The concept of NorthKey’s mobile healthcare unit was first revealed during WCPO 9's Community Conversation at Mason High School, where North Key's Chief Integrated Care Officer, Jessica Ellis, spoke about its importance.

"Individuals in rural and urban communities struggle to see us, so we have two of these mobile care units that travel to all eight of our Northern Kentucky locations," Jessica stated.

To ensure their success, these units rely heavily on partnerships with local organizations, such as health departments and schools.

Ellis emphasized, "We’re reducing the stigma surrounding mental health by offering confidential services in the community. All information remains private, allowing individuals to seek needed care without fear."

Robert Yoder, Economic Community Development Director of Silver Grove, Kentucky, explained how the city has collaborated with North Key for over a year.

"We try really hard to partner with our community and bring services like this. We are a bit isolated, and it's challenging for many residents to reach healthcare facilities," he noted.

Silver Grove faces issues that many communities do, including a low-income demographic and the impact of the drug epidemic. Yoder stressed the importance of mobile services. "Having North Key provide these services is essential for our residents who struggle to access care otherwise."

The city uses electronic signs, social media, and community newsletters to promote the mobile unit's services.

There has been a growing understanding of the connection between mental health and physical well-being in recent years. NorthKey aims to drive this message home.

"We partner to make sure that patients don’t fall through the cracks," said Ellis.