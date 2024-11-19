Middletown City School District opens five new preschool classrooms

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown City School District opened five new preschool classrooms in its elementary schools this year in an effort to ensure every child has access to early learning.

In partnership with Middletown Early Learning Center, the district has opened three classrooms at Rose Parks Elementary School and two at Creekview Elementary School.

​"It allows kids to expand their experience in an actual school setting versus being in our Middletown Learning Center where it's just a preschool building," said Crystal Baughn, principal of Middletown Early Learning Center. "So not only are they getting access to the curriculum that they need in preschool, but they're also getting exposure."

The district said it will continue to partner with Miami University and the Butler County Educational Service Center. There was a need for more space at the Early Learning Center, which prompted the expansion. Now, preschoolers will have the opportunity to interact with future teachers and learn more skills ahead of kindergarten.

"With the K-5 as like a role model, the kids are learning what the expectations are from how to walk in the hallway, like having the quiet voice, the kids are also learning based on how we interact with friends out on the playground, by watching them throughout the recess time," teacher Sara Breland said.

Breland said the opportunity to engage with other grade levels is also big for kids.

"The kids are also at recess, getting the opportunity to engage with the other kids, and getting the time to kind of have those conversations with the other kids, and get the feeling of a welcoming space," she said.

There are about 300 students enrolled in the new preschool classes. MCSD hopes to continue to expand this program across more elementary schools in the district.

"We are truly committed to preschool. So right now we have five, moving forward, you know, just depending upon the logistics, we'd love to have them in every building," Superintendent Deborah Houser said.

If you would like to enroll your student, parents are advised to contact the enrollment office at 513-785-6850.