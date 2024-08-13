Hillsboro joins growing list of districts offering free breakfast, lunch to all students

CINCINNATI — Every student at Hillsboro City School District will be eligible for a free breakfast and lunch this school year.

The district changed its policy under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. Under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), qualifying schools provide meals to students at no charge. It also eliminates the need for applications for free and reduced-price student meals.

“This new approach reduces the burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals,” the district said in a statement.

Mother Paige Erbe said she's relieved the cost of lunch isn't among her worries as her daughter starts kindergarten.

“[My husband and I] make more than we ever have, and we are struggling more than we ever have,” Erbe said, citing the rising costs of groceries and inflations.

She tried to apply for a reduced-cost lunch for her daughter when the district’s food service director informed her about the new program.

“When I opened that and they said it was free, I don’t know how to explain it,” she said. “It just meant so much to me as a parent.”

Across the country, the USDA dropped the participation threshold for school districts in the CEP program. It comes as a growing list of states across the country move toward universal free breakfast and lunches.

“They're our future,” Erbe said. “We should put our time, energy and our taxes into them.”

The district’s decision for the school year will have a ripple effect across the community, said leaders at Samaritan Outreach Services. The food pantry allows patrons to come through and select their items with a volunteer.

“Since COVID, it’s been bad. It’s gotten worse,” services coordinator Jennifer McClure said.

Highland County’s food insecurity rate is 14.5%, according to 2021 data from Feeding America. That rate is among the highest in the Tri-State.

The school district’s policy may help ease some of the pressure at Samaritan, allowing food to go longer and farther.

“That would help tremendously,” said McClure.