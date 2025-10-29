Meals on Wheels breaks ground on new headquarters to triple services for Tri-State seniors

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Meals on Wheels of Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky broke ground today on their new headquarters in Columbia Township that will dramatically expand their ability to serve the region's growing senior population.

The new facility will allow the organization to serve nearly three times more Tri-State seniors than they currently do, expanding from 10,000 older adults to 30,000 seniors annually.

"It'll open up new programs that we can do that right now we just can't because we don't have the space, it'll provide safety for our people," said Michael Beck, chief production officer. "It'll improve access so our seniors can come to us, where we currently are, that's not possible."

The project is part of a $30 million campaign aimed at addressing a growing senior population with increasing needs. Beck explained that today's seniors face different financial challenges than previous generations.

"This is the first 401(k) generation. So there are fewer resources. They don't have the retirement plans they had before to fall back on, and now they have to support themselves. So there's so much more need now and into the future, and this building will allow us to support them," Beck said.

The new headquarters will combine two of the organization's existing facilities into one comprehensive location. Beck said the team traveled across the country to study other Meals on Wheels operations and private meal facilities to incorporate the best elements into their design.

CEO of Meals on Wheels of Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky, Mike Dunn, announced that within the last six months, the nonprofit raised $24.4 million towards the campaign.

"The workflow within the building is intentionally planned and was developed to make the process more efficient and safer," said Mike Murphy, member of the Meals on Wheels Board of Directors. "Construction for this new headquarters and meals production center means the space we work from will no longer be a limiting factor in how much good we can do for seniors in the region."

Watch: How the new facility will transform senior services in the community

Meals on Wheels breaks ground on new headquarters to expand service

The facility will be more than just a kitchen. It will expand core services, including home-delivered meals, transportation, and health programs. For the first time, drivers will have their own covered area for loading meals and more parking spaces.

In addition, the new facility will include a larger, safer and more efficient kitchen and distribution center that will increase meal production from 1.2 million to 3 million.

The new site is located at the former John Nolan Ford dealership at 3251 Highland Ave. in Columbia Township, with occupancy expected to start in late 2026.