'Life-changing' fun: First ADA-accessible, sensory-friendly playground opens in NKY

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Cushioned rubber replaces jagged mulch. Ramps lead the way to bridges and slides. Overhead harnesses fasten in place of belts. It's the new normal at Boone Woods Park playground.

Dozens of children enjoyed the accommodating features Tuesday, swinging and sliding their way to a new standard of fun.

"This is kind of the perfect place that we've been waiting for," said Samantha Payne.

Payne and her children have been regulars at the playground since it opened in early May. While she loves watching all three spend time there, Payne said it's her 7-year-old son Blake's smile that makes the biggest impact.

"Blake is a crazy, fun 7-year-old who has multiple disabilities, epilepsy being the kind of biggest one, and he's globally delayed too," she said. "But he loves playgrounds, playing having fun and other than that he's a typical 7-year-old boy."

The playground is the first ADA-accessible one in Boone County and the only one of its kind in Northern Kentucky. It replaces the original playground that had been in the park since 1997.

Maddy Schmidt

In addition to ramps, harnessed swings and no mulch, Boone County Parks Director David Whitehouse said there are sensory-friendly highlights too.

"When we're talking about people with special needs, it's not just people who are in wheelchairs or have mobility issues. It's sight. It's hearing. The other thing is we look for different colors that fit into people who have color issues, so we try to pick all that," he said.

Next to two traditional swings, there is a third that looks similar to a see-saw. It's designed for a young child to sit in the basket-style seat while their parent or guardian sits across from them to ensure connection. Families also have access to a Braille board, xylophone and tom tom drums.

"Some kids who are deaf, they can't hear but they can feel the beat of the drums so they can feel the vibrations," Whitehouse said.

He and his team worked with city leaders to bring the playground to the community. Funded through grants and taxpayer dollars, construction rang in at around $350,000.

Maddy Schmidt

It was designated as one of the department's capital projects and the Judge Executive office and commissioners selected it as a priority for this current fiscal year.

​"I've not had one complaint about this expenditure," Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore said.

He views it as an investment into the community, not just for children with disabilities, but for every family in the Northern Kentucky region.

"When I walked in, I was amazed at the soft finish (of the ground). It is padded but also firm enough for chairs and other equipment. As I look around it is just so well-planned for families that need this type of opportunity," Moore said. "I wish it happened earlier than now, but it's here now."

Moore will join other leaders for the playground's official ribbon cutting on June 6. Looking beyond that, Payne said she's planning efforts to secure a second ADA-accessible playground on the south end of the county.

"Having the chance to bring this, something like this, is life-changing for so many other kids," she said. "And it's time (for other communities) to step up and get it done."