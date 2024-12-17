Legislation increasing prison sentencing for repeat domestic violence offenders awaiting DeWine's signature

CINCINNATI — Lawmakers in Ohio are hoping to increase the penalty for repeat domestic violence offenders.

House Bill 111 seeks to increase the sentencing range for offenders with two prior domestic violence convictions. The bill would increase the minimum prison sentence from nine to 12 months.

"It keeps the perpetrator in prison for a longer period of time, which allows the survivor more time to get established if they have to find a new residence, new housing," said Jennifer Ekey, director of policy and engagement at Women Helping Women.

Staff with Women Helping Women said domestic violence is a continuing issue in the area.

"Since the pandemic, domestic violence has definitely increased within our city," said Amber Malott, vice president of prevention.

Their organization has served nearly 9,000 victims this year alone. They said it can be hard for victims to leave an abusive relationship.

"Many of those reasons could be tied to children, to housing, financial support," Malott said.

Malott and others are hoping the bill could help with cases like October's triple homicide in College Hill that left a woman and her two adopted children dead. The suspect accused of the killings had previous domestic violence charges against one of the victims. Those charges were later dismissed.

"House Bill 111 basically cracks down on the worst of the worst: the repeat offenders," said Rep. Kevin Miller (R-District 69), a primary sponsor of the bill.

He hopes the bill, if signed, would bring down the number of domestic violence incidents across the state.

"It's probably more for the justice for the victims and to allow them time to get themselves removed out of the environment," Miller said.

Malott and Ekey believe the bill could save lives.

Gov. Mike DeWine has not indicated whether he intends to sign the bill. Miller tells WCPO that he expects the governor will sign it this week.

If you need help, call or text the Women Helping Women hotline at 513-381-5610.