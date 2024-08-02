Ladies of Leadership: Program empowers young girls to find their voice and overcome society's barriers

CINCINNATI — For 18 years, Kimberly Huckleby has been helping young girls become leaders in their own communities. Her group, Ladies of Leadership, is a local program designed to break the barriers many young girls face in today’s society.

"The issues that we see young ladies have is just kind of devouring their self-worth, not really understanding who they are," Huckleby said.

Huckleby said she started the program because she wanted to be a guide for young girls — something she didn’t have growing up.

"I was in whatever peer group that I was with, I became what they wanted me to be, and lost me," Huckleby said. "I didn't find me until I was 30."

WCPO Ladies of Leadership summer reading camp.

Since 2007, Ladies of Leadership has been teaching girls everything from life skills to career development, self-esteem and finding their own voice.

"I was a shy, quieter kid, but I definitely learned how to speak up for myself and I made a lot of good friendships," said Leilah Vetts, who has been with Ladies of Leadership for six years.

Even Huckleby’s daughter found her way through the program.

"I was able to open up because I saw the role models," Ayriel Huckleby said. "I walked into the room, I saw where they came from, how to get to the end point and their goals and how they reached it."

WCPO Ladies of Leadership summer reading camp.

And building confidence in young women is only the beginning.

“I wanted to drop out once I turned 18, like that was just my goal, I didn't want to graduate high school,” said Inara Hankerson, who has been with the program for about nine years. “So was it Ladies of Leadership, mainly Miss Kimberly. She worked with me, she helped me do my undergraduate and I ended up getting accepted into the Diamond Oaks program for cosmetology. So I graduated with my license, my cosmetology license and two diplomas.”

Now Leilah, Ayriel and Inara all work for the Ladies of Leadership's summer reading program, helping young girls and boys with their reading skills, creating a full circle moment.

WCPO Ladies of Leadership summer reading program.

Ladies of Leadership offers three types of programs. An after-school mentorship program for girls in second to 12th grade, a program to help mothers and summer reading program for all children from kindergarten to eighth grade.

"We will love for your daughter, your granddaughter or your neighbor, your niece, your cousin to be a part of Ladies of Leadership because our mission is to do life with these young ladies and also to help them to become world changers," Huckleby said.

Enrollment is currently open for Ladies of Leadership’s after-school program. It costs $500 per year for each girl, though Huckleby said they will never turn someone away. If you cannot afford the fee, reach out and she will help to work something out.

For more information, you can visit their website or call 513-545-4039.