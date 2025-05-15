'Kids need consistency' | Aiken High School girls find healing, prepare for adversity in weekly group

CINCINNATI — An initiative at one Cincinnati high school is changing lives one girl at a time. The Aiken High School Girls Group is providing vital support for students impacted by trauma, creating a safe space for healing and growth.

Every Thursday, school social worker Cherisse Adams guides conversations that help students with essential life skills.

"I would have girls that would have different issues with each other, and I'm like if you all understood your backgrounds are the same," said Adams. "So why not have a group where we can be able to have open discussion and be able to see that we're not that different from each other?"

Girl group discusses trauma, adversity

The safe space has impacted more than 80 girls facing conflict driven by trauma, domestic violence and even murder.

"When we were at my auntie's house, she had been shot while we were there, so I got like a lot of trauma," said Taitu Pass, a ninth grader in the group. "My mom had to get me a therapist, I never got over it, so I was just going through a lot".

Pass credits girls in the group with helping her manage her anger.

"These three, without them, I would've (done) something I would've regretted doing," said Pass.

Aiken High School mental health group discussion

Jamya Blair, a ninth grader in the group, spoke with us about how it has helped her improve her communication skills.

"So I have to watch how I say it and what I say, so that kind of helped," Blair said. "Also, with being around other females that's similar to what I'm going through, and some who are not similar to what I'm going through ... I know what to do next (or) what I could have done."

Thursday's discussion focused on perseverance and not giving up. Adams encouraged the girls to stay strong despite life's challenges.

Cincinnati high school program helps girls heal from trauma through weekly support sessions:

Trauma support group helps Cincinnati high school students

"Life might throw some snares and chairs — and whatever it might throw to you — but don't give up," said Adams.

She said she believes the program addresses deeper issues in the community.

"That can't be the first thing that you do — 'I want to fight." ... And that's what I see in the community, is that adults even are (saying) 'How we solve our problems, we're going to fight.' That's not the solution," said Adams. "Kids need consistency. They need civility. And so when they don't have it outside of the school, and then they do have it within the building, that makes them comfortable."

Next year, Adams plans to expand the program to include sessions with parents, noting that "unhealed adults produce unhealed children."

"And so for me as a social worker, it just brings my heart joy to be able to be that person to get them to that place of being that best version of who they want to be," said Adams.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.