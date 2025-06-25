Kenton County Police reorganizing to provide more mental health and social services

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — The Kenton County Police Department is hiring for four new positions as part of a reorganization effort, which it hopes will help it deepen ties with the Northern Kentucky community.

"I really feel like this is probably a true form of community policing," Police Chief Spike Jones said. "We're not just looking at the end result of a police response to a call. We're trying to look past that and on the front end of the problem — if we can address that."

The four positions, known as law enforcement navigators, aim to create long-term positive impacts in the community by serving as a "force multiplier" for outreach. The positions will primarily provide mental health and social services to the county.

WATCH: Hear how Northern Kentucky leaders believe new police positions will help connect the community.

Kenton County Police Department reorganizes, adds 4 new staff members

"Our hope is that these navigators will assist us in reducing traditional police runs for things that aren't necessarily traditional police or law enforcement problems," Jones said. "Perhaps the person needs assistance with their medications. We can connect them with the proper folks to do that for them. Perhaps (the) person is in an emotional crisis and needs ongoing care."

Mike Richman, Kenton County Police's quick response team officer, said the navigators' work will alleviate some of the burden placed on police officers.

"I see it freeing the officers up to go out and do what police officers do, which is dealing with crime, taking reports, taking accident reports, that type of thing," he said. "The navigator will be able to go and spend more time with the person and follow up and make sure they get the resources that they need."

The total estimated costs for hiring the four positions are approximately $445,180. That total includes a salary of around $60,000 each and benefits of about $50,000 each. But the total cost to taxpayers is zero, thanks to the utilization of opioid abatement funds.

"This is some opioid settlement funding that came through the state. We're very grateful for that. We think this is putting this to good use," Jones said.

Several Northern Kentucky cities have signed on to pitch in some opioid funding in exchange for services from the navigators, including Taylor Mill, Villa Hills, Crescent Springs, Edgewood, Lakeside Park, Crestview Hills and Fort Mitchell, per the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force.

Jones said applications are open now, and they expect to launch the Law Enforcement Navigators program by the fall.